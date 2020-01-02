Following the Emmy-nominated documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which aired on Lifetime last January, comes a follow-up special, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, that will feature more survivors of the R&B singer’s alleged sexual abuse. The three-night event airs January 2, 3, and 4 on Lifetime.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch ‘surviving r kelly 2’ online without cable 2020-01-02T16:00:30-05:00

This new Lifetime documentary will feature interviews with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts as it tries to examine every aspect of R. Kelly’s on-going court cases and charges of sexual misconduct.

R&B singer R. Kelly (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct and abuse by multiple women, including accusations that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them, making them dependent on him financially and controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom. In February 2019, he was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and then in July 2019, he was arrested on federal charges of sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

Kelly faces charges in federal court in Illinois and New York and also the state court of Minnesota. As of now, there are April 2020 and September 2020 dates for his Illinois trials and a May 2020 date for the New York trial. The Minnesota court has yet to hold a hearing on the Kelly case. Kelly is currently being held at a federal detention facility in Chicago.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning | Premieres Thursday 9/8c | LifetimeThe story continues…following the groundbreaking Emmy nominated and Critic’s Choice Award and MTV Award winning explosive documentary series seen by over 26.8 million people and sparking world-wide conversation, Lifetime unravels more to the saga with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning airing across three nights, beginning January 2 at 9pm ET/PT. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges. The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard. Subscribe for more from Surviving R.Kelly and other great Lifetime shows: http://po.st/SubscribeToLifetime Watch full episodes here: http://po.st/surviving-r-kelly Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – http://po.st/Lifetime_Site Facebook – http://po.st/LifetimeFacebook Twitter – http://po.st/LifetimeTwitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2019-12-27T12:59:49.000Z

The three-night Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will reveal new stories and details and explore why the young girls who spoke up years ago are only being heard now.

Along with the special, Lifetime will continue its partnership with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization and leading authority on sexual violence. A new PSA will air during the special urging sexual assault victims to speak up and seek help. Furthermore, several survivors will join RAINN’s Speaker Bureau, made up of more than 3500 survivors of sexual abuse who volunteer to share their stories to provide invaluable resources of knowledge and strength.

Following the airing of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary part I, RAINN saw a 20 percent increase from the previous week in people reaching out to the National Assault Hotline for help.

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning premieres Thursday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

