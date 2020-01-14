Texas Tech vs Kansas State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 23 Texas Tech (10-5, 1-2) is hitting the road looking to break out of a two-game funk as they take on a struggling Kansas State (7-8, 0-3) squad on Tuesday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games (including many Big 12 games) this season

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Texas Tech vs Kansas State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Preview

Texas Tech wasn’t able to find its offensive stroke last time out over the weekend, falling to No. 12 West Virginia 66-54.

“One of many parts of West Virginia’s identity is their size. Kind of of a unique team, a team you don’t see much of in college basketball anymore with the two bigs” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “We obviously had some game plan stuff we wanted to get to. Game plans kind of go out the door when you can’t score.

“I thought we played decent defense, at times, but we just were really bad on the offensive end. On a night where we couldn’t hit any shots, we also could not get to the free-throw line. And way too many turnovers. … I think West Virginia deserves a lot of the credit. It was a great defense, it was a great defense. They were keeping us from getting the kind of shots that we wanted.”

It was the second loss in a row for the Red Raiders, who were edged by No. 2 Baylor in the previous game 57-52. Texas Tech had won their five previous contests.

While Beard is far from hitting the panic button for his team, he wants to see more aggressiveness out of the Red Raiders. Last game against the Mountaineers they shot just seven free throws, compared to 35 for West Virginia.

“Being aggressive is key,” Beard told the Caller Times. “Victory favors the most aggressive team. We talk about it all the time. Last game, the free-throw differential gave us no chance to win. When the other team gets 35 and you get seven.

“We’re trying to emphasize shot selection. … We’re trying to give ourselves a chance to get to the free-throw line.”

On the other sideline, Kansas State is looking to snap its five-game Big 12 losing streak. They’re 0-2 in conference play this season.

“I hate being 0-2,” Bruce Weber told The Wichita Eagle following the Wildcats latest loss, 59-57 to TCU. “I hate it. I hate it for our guys. We have been in both games.

“You can blame it on youth, but nobody wants to hear that,” Weber said. “We have got to get better and be a little smarter and get consistent production out of guys every game. So far that just hasn’t happened.”

The Wildcat senior trio of Xavier Sneed, Cartier Diarra and Makol Mawien have combined for a large chunk of the scoring (53 percent) this season.

