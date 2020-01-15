The CW Dog Honors Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The CW Dog Honors premieres tonight, January 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on The CW Network. The one-hour special event is hosted by Mario Lopez, his daughter Gia and their family dog Julio, and will feature some of Hollywood’s biggest dog-loving celebrities and their four-legged furbabies.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Categories for the Honors Include ‘Best Supporting Actor to a Dog,’ ‘Celebrity Dog Selfie,’ ‘Pawpular’ & More

CW’s description for the event reads, “Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this special event features Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their four-legged family members.” Categories for the honors include Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Pawpular, and Top TV Dog, among other fun, pup-related dog titles.

The CW Dog Honors was filmed during a studio lot party on December 17, 2019 last year, and takes place on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios. The event is produced by JUMA Entertainment, with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton.

Tonight’s special dog event will take place during Riverdale’s regular time slot, but fans of the show can expect a return next week. Riverdale Season 4, Episode 10, titled “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues,” will air on Wednesday, January 22 at 8 p.m. EST.

Tune in Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST to catch The CW Dog Honors. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

