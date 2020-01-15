How to Watch Baylor vs Kansas Women’s Basketball

The No. 2 ranked Baylor Lady Bears (13-1) will head to Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday night to face the Kansas Jayhawks (11-3).

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games (including many Big 12 men's and women's games) this season

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Baylor vs Kansas live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Baylor vs Kansas Preview

The Lady Bears are the No. 2 team in the country for a reason: they have been excellent on both offense and defense this season. Baylor is first in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 87.4 points a game. The Lady Bears are also second in the country in scoring defense, surrendering just 48.8 points per contest.

Baylor has won their last six games, with their lone loss on the season coming against South Carolina back on November 30. They are winning games by an average of 38.6 points a game, which leads the nation. Most recently, the Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State, 94-48. NaLyssa Smith leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.9 points a game. Smith is one of five Lady Bears scoring in double figures this season.

Guard Te’a Cooper (15.1 ppg), forward Lauren Cox (13 ppg), center Queen Egbo (12) and guard Juicy Landrum (10.4 ppg) have given Baylor a well-balanced attack that has been hard to beat this season.

Kansas is putting up 72.8 points a game, while giving up 61.7 points on defense, and they also boast a well-balanced scoring attack. The Jayhawks have six players scoring in double figures, led by Brooklyn Mitchell, who is netting 12.3 points per contest. Five Kansas players are scoring between 12-10.2 points.

The Jayhawks are shooting 42.6% from the floor and 31% from downtown, and they are +2.9 in the rebounding margin, hauling in 41.9 boards a game. This game could very well come down to rebounding, and if Kansas play their best game, they could keep this one interesting.

Kansas is 8-1 at home this season, while the Lady Bears are 2-0 away so far, with their lone loss of the season coming on neutral ground.

