Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch It Online

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards premieres this Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST on The CW. The event, which honors the finest achievements in film and television of the last year, will take place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica and will air LIVE for approximately three hours, ending at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST.
Kristin Bell & Eddie Murphy Will be Honored During Tonight’s Ceremony
Actor Taye Diggs, star of The CW’s All American, will return to host the awards show for a second time in a row this year. Diggs will be joined by dozens of presenters, including Nick Kroll, John Lithgow, Caleb McLaughlin, Seth Meyers, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Kate Beckinsale, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Devine, Chris Hardwick and Michael Sheen, to name a few.
Among the honorees at the star-studded 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards gala is actress Kristen Bell, who will be honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer Award, as well as film icon Eddie Murphy, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Keegan-Michael Key is presenting Murphy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Ted Danson, Bell’s The Good Place co-star, will present her with the #SeeHer Award.
You can check out a full list of the 2020 nominations below:
BEST PICTURE
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Robert De Niro – The Irishman
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Judy
- Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
- Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
BEST ACTION MOVIE
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladdin
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCORE
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Tune in Sunday, January 12 at 7 p.m. EST to catch the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on The CW. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your entertainment news, reality TV coverage, and more!
