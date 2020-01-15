How to Watch George Mason vs GW Basketball Online

After picking up its first conference win last time out and ending a three game skid, George Mason will look to continue the run against struggling George Washington at Charles E. Smith Center on Wednesday.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

George Mason vs George Washington Preview

Things weren’t going great for George Mason the last time out until a massive 22-0 run against La Salle that helped propel the Patriots 76-63 road victory. Justin Kier helped lead the way with season highs in points (18) and minutes played (38).

“This is a great win for our guys. I love the way they bounced back, not only today, but also Thursday and Friday at practice,” George Mason head coach Dave Paulsen said. “We were struggling to score in the first half but we continued to defend and that paid dividends when the shots began to fall. I’m really proud of our team.”

The Atlantic 10 is a packed conference at the top, with eight teams sporting doubled-digit wins. Dayton leads the way at 15-2 and 4-0 in conference play.

Not much was expected of George Washington this season. The Colonials were picked to finish second to last in the preseason poll. George Washington is 6-10 this season and 0-3 in conference play.

The Colonials got close last time out against a tough Duquesne team, losing 66-61. A botched final few possessions stymied the comeback effort.

“We want to be a team that really executes well at the end there and it seems like we didn’t do a good job of executing, and that’s on me,” Christian said. “Just making sure the guys know where you want the ball to go to.”

Jamison Battle posted a team-high 20 points in the game against the Dukes. He credited his teammates for getting him good looks.

“I probably wouldn’t get as many shots as I do, it’s just with my teammates, right, because they’re the ones who pass the ball to me,” Battle said. “And I think they’re the ones always coming to me, ‘Keep shooting, keep shooting, you’re a great shooter.’”

The game is dubbed the “Revolutionary Rivalry,” with the schools separated by 20 miles. It’s the 26th all-time meeting between the teams. George Mason holds a 19-6 advantage in the series and is 9-4 in A-10 games against the Patriots. However, Mason has won the past four matchups.

George Mason is a 3.5-point road favorite for the matchup. George Mason is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games against George Washington.

