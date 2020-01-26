How to Watch the Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Live Stream Online

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT tonight, Jan 26, 2020, the 2020 Grammy Awards will air on the CBS network. Prior to the start of the official Awards, however, red carpet specials will air. The red carpet coverage gives fans a chance to see some of their favorite celebrities walk the carpet.

The coverage also allows fans to watch interviews with A-listers and see the best-dressed stars of the night. Depending on which version of Red Carpet coverage you choose to watch, the coverage for the red carpet starts as early as 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST/3 p.m. CT.

There are a number of options for red-carpet coverage, including E! News, the official Grammys website or official Facebook page, Billboard’s live coverage, and CBS itself will have some red-carpet coverage.

Here’s how to watch the televised red carpet specials:

E! News Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

The go-to 2020 Red Carpet stream is “E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys.” While the stream begins at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST with hosts Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, the Grammys coverage will begin at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

If you do not have a cable subscription or can’t get to a television, you can watch a livestream of the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device using the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the E! Grammys red carpet coverage live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its wide range on-demand library and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 75-plus live channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the red carpet specials on your computer via the FuboTV website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Grammys live red carpet coverage on E! live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR, as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

The E! network is included in the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the red carpet specials live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or via your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device using the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the E! red carpet coverage live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

CBS Red-Carpet Coverage

Grammys Red Carpet Coverage live will start at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PT tonight. Since this starts only an hour before the show, it will not feature as many celebrities or interviews, but it’s still a viable option if you’re just watching for the awards and want a bit of a pre-show.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

2020 Grammy Awards Preview

The Grammy Awards are about honoring recording artists who have been nominated across a range of awards for their work in 2019, but the award show itself features a number of performances by some of the biggest stars out there.

This years’ performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Kirk Franklin, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG. This will be Lovato’s first performance since 2018; she will also be performing at the Super Bowl next week.

There will be two special segments this year, including a performance honoring Aerosmith as the 2020 MusiCares Person/Group of the Year and a performance by Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and other guest stars. The group will perform “Old Town Road,” which was arguably the biggest hit of 2019.

Alicia Keys is this year’s host. She will be a constant throughout the show. Keys celebrated her 39th birthday yesterday, January 25, 2020.

