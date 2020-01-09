How to Watch ‘Party of Five’ 2020 Reboot Online

Freeform’s Party of Five reboot is taking the structure of the original series and updating it for modern audiences. In addition to a new cast, the reboot will deal with themes of immigration and deportation. It premieres Wednesday, January 8 at 9/8c.



‘Party of Five’ 2020 Reboot Preview

Party of Five ran from 1994 to 2000 and focused on the Salinger children, who lost their parents in a car accident and were forced to provide for themselves while living in San Francisco. The series won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama in 1995, and helped establish the careers of actors like Neve Campbell, Lacey Chabert, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox.

CNN reports that the series will relocate the action to Los Angeles, and focus on the Acosta children: Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), Lucia (Emily Tosta), Beto (Niko Guardado), Valentina (Elle Paris Legaspi) and infant Rafael. They will also need to come together to fend to themselves, but the cause of their parents’ absence is deportation back to Mexico rather than death.

Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, the creators of the original series, told Us Weekly that they had been wanting to reboot it for some time, but were looking for a fresh take on the material. “As we began to see the political climate and stories like this on the front page of every newspaper, we began to realize that what we imagined as a family of orphan 25 years ago had transmogrified into a family of kids living without their parents,” Lippman explained.

“[The parents] are not present, but they are dealing with how do we try to parent our kids from a distance, how do the kids deal with social services, how is their footprint in the community different,” he added.

In a separate interview with UPI, Lippman said that the reboot would delve into gender roles through a Latinx lens, and that the writers team would reflect the diversity on the screen. “I knew it would be valuable to work with writers who had particular insight, not only into the immigration story that we’re telling,” Lippman explained. “They would also have insight about gender roles in a Latinx family. What are the familial expectations of girls that are different from boys?”

Some of the writers listed on the show’s IMDb profile include Michal Zebede, Gabe Llanes, Mary Molina and Mike Skerrett. The website also confirms that the season will consist of ten episodes.

