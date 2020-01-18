How to Watch TCU vs Oklahoma Basketball on ESPN Plus

Both TCU and Oklahoma are coming off lopsided losses and the Big 12 squads will look to turn things around as they square off at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

TCU vs Oklahoma Preview

It wasn’t pretty for TCU last time out as they were run out of the building against West Virginia 98-67 — the worst loss under coach Jamie Dixon.

“Obviously not the result we wanted,” Dixon told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Certainly out-played in every way — out-played, out-executed, out-coached, out-performed. Disappointed, but as I told our guys afterward, this has to be a one loss thing.

“We looked like we didn’t prepare at all,” Dixon added. “As it went on, we just withered. Our bench got depleted as we got guys in foul trouble. Everything we said we wanted to do, we didn’t do.”

When things have gone right for TCU, Desmond Bane has been a part of it. The Horned Frogs guard has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games.

Oklahoma has lost two games in a row, falling to both Iowa State and Kansas by double-digits.

“You have to keep working at it. You have to get in extra shots,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “It’s a confidence thing as much as anything else. We’ve had a lot of good looks, but we have to make shots.”

That being said Kruger acknowledged some of their struggles was simply bad luck.

“We’d take those shots any day of the week,” Kruger said. “Doo has especially been making those shots. Brady has been shooting the ball well. Kansas is a good defensive team. We competed pretty good for good shots — we have to compete better.”

Both the Sooners and Mountaineers need a victory to avoid falling back in the Big 12 race, which is led by No. 2 Baylor.

“The formula is to protect that home court,” Kruger said. “We’ve won one on the road and lost one at home. It balances the scale there. We’ve got to get back to protecting the home court.”

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite for the game with a total of 134.

