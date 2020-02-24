Disney Plus UK Preorders Available Now

Preorder Disney Plus Now

Disney Plus, which launched to a great deal of success in November 2019 here in the United States, is now making its way to parts of Europe, as Disney announced this morning that Disney Plus UK preorders are now available.

And for some of those outside the UK, you might be in luck as well; Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland are all now available for preorder on Disney Plus, and there’s a discount available that will save you some of your hard-earned cash if you preorder a full year of Disney Plus during the presale.

Here is what the Disney Plus pricing around the world looks like:

UK Ireland Germany and Austria Italy Spain France Switzerland PRE-SALE

(2/24) £49.99 €59.99 59,99 € 59,99 € 59,99€ (No presale available) 84.90 CHF LAUNCH (3/24) £5.99 / £59.99 €6.99 / €69.99 6,99 € / 69,99 € 6,99 € / 69,99 € 6,99€ / 69,99€ 6,99 € / 69,99 € 9.90 CHF / 99.00 CHF

Disney Plus is set to launch on March 24th for the UK and those territories listed above, and those who sign up now for the full year pre-order of Disney+ will be able to jump right in on day 1 to stream all of the great content Disney Plus has to offer. Users who pre-order also won’t be billed until March 24th.

Unfortunately, France users will not have a presale option available to them, which means there won’t be a discount available.

Is there a Disney Plus 7-Day Free Trial?

Potential Disney Plus users are not being offered a 7-day free trial during the presale for the countries mentioned above.

How Disney Plus Works

Disney Plus is entirely changing the streaming landscape for those cordcutters and families out there by bringing a vast majority of Disney’s content to one surprisingly inclusive package. What I mean by that is that there’s a surprising amount of content included with the subscription, which not only includes Disney’s library but Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and some FOX (you know, like all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, for example).

On top of that, there are fantastic new original shows from Disney, including The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, High School Musical: The Musical Series, Marvel What If?, and more.

The service contains thousands of movies and series, and you can download any of them to watch wherever you’d like. So, if you’re planning to travel, have a long daily commute, or you’ve got kids, it’s good to know that you’ll be able to download shows and movies beforehand so that you won’t have to rely on a solid internet connection to watch your content while you’re on the go.

Once purchased, accounts are able to have up to seven different profiles. You’ll be able to stream on up to four devices at once and you’ll have unlimited downloads for viewing.

What Devices Is Disney Plus Be Available On?

Of course, Disney+ will be available on all web browsers via PC and Mac. It’ll also have dedicated apps on Apple iOS devices, Apple TV, Android (there will be a dedicated Disney Plus app on Google Play), Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

