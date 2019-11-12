‘The Mandalorian’ Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 1 Online

The debut season of the highly-anticipated new Disney Plus Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, launches today after a long wait. The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1 premieres at 06:00 AM Eastern (5:00 AM Central/3:00AM Pacific) on Disney Plus.

You can watch new Mandalorian episodes right on Disney Plus with any internet browser on your computer, smartphone, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming devices via the app.

And best of all, you can stream the first episode with a 7-day Disney Plus free trial.

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action television series set in the Star Wars universe. Exclusive to Disney+. this show focuses on the franchise’s criminal underworld after the events of Return of the Jedi. Starring Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, and Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian is set to release on November 12. Given the sheer amount of hype for this show, it’s unsurprising that many will want to keep up as new episodes released weekly.

Here’s what you need to know about streaming The Mandalorian:

Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PC/Mac

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. In your browser of choice (we recommend Microsoft Edge if you’re looking for 4K, Google Chrome otherwise), navigate to Disneyplus.com 3. Enter your login credentials 4. Click Login 5. Browse or search for ‘The Mandalorian’ 6. Select ‘The Mandalorian’ 7. Select Episode 1 8. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Roku Devices

1. Order Disney Plus 2. Boot up your Roku Device 3. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen 4. Scroll down and select Streaming Channels on the left side of the screen 5. Select Search Channels in the menu on the left side of the screen 6. Enter ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Select Disney Plus 8. Select Add Channel at the top of your screen 9. Browse the Channel



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Fire TV

1. From the Main Screen, select Search. 2. Type ‘Disney Plus’ into the search box 3. Select Disney Plus 4. Select Download/Free 5. After the Disney Plus app downloads, select the Open button 6. Sign In 7. Enter your Disney Plus account information (email address and password) 8. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 9. Select Episode 1 10. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On Xbox One

1. Turn on Your Xbox One 2. Sign in to your Xbox Live Profile 3. From your Xbox Home Screen, hit the Y Button to bring up Search 4. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Hit the A Button to go to Disney Plus on the Microsoft Store 6. A buzz video/trailer will start auto-playing. Ignore it and hit down on your left thumbstick 7. Select GET and push the A Button (Disney Plus will begin downloading) 8. When the download is done, you’ll get an Xbox notification at the bottom of your screen. When that happens, hold the middle Xbox button on your controller to open the app. 9. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 10. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 11. Select Episode 1 12. Select Play



Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ On PS4

1. Turn on Your PS4 2. Go to the PlayStation Store 3. Select Search 4. Search for ‘Disney Plus’ 5. Select Disney Plus 6. Click Download underneath the picture on the lefthand side of your screen 7. Navigate to TV & Video icon and select the Disney Plus app 8. Sign in to Disney Plus using your credentials 9. Browse to ‘The Mandalorian’ 10. Select Episode 1 11. Select Play

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 Preview

The Mandalorian – Official Trailer 2 | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12“Mandalorian, look outside. They’re waiting for you.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series. Start streaming Nov. 12, only on #DisneyPlus. 2019-10-29T01:10:04.000Z

The Mandalorian Season 1 Episode 1 will debut on November 12th, and then three days later, we’ll get Episode 2 on November 15th.

After Episode 2, each new episode of Season 1 will release per week.

Here’s the complete The Mandalorian release schedule for each episode:

Episode 1 – November 12

Episode 2 – Friday, November 15

Episode 3 – Friday, November 22

Episode 4 – Friday, November 29

Episode 5 – Friday, December 6

Episode 6 – Friday, December 13

Episode 7 – Friday, December 18

Episode 8 – Friday, December 27 (season finale)

Also launching on Disney Plus on November 12th is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Marvel’s Hero Project, Encore!, The Imagineering Story documentary, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The new Lady and the Tramp movie will also be available at launch.

Where to Stream The Mandalorian

At the time of writing this, the only place you can stream The Mandalorian is on Disney+. This is the newest streaming service provided by Disney that will not only offer exclusive shows but contain a treasure trove of films and television series owned by the media giant. The Mandalorian will not appear on any other streaming platform such as Netflix, Hulu, VUDU, or Amazon Prime.

If you do want to sign up for Disney+, it will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Once you have access to this service, you will be able to instantly stream The Mandalorian since it releases the same day as Disney+. Additionally, you can download content and watch it offline if you’re a member.

The Mandalorian Overview

Release Date: November 12, 2019

Creator: Jon Favreau, Lucasfilm Ltd, Fairview Entertainment

Directors: Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Rating: N/A

Episode Number: 8

The Mandalorian Synopsis

The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a bounty hunter following the collapse of The Empire. This character is described as a “lone gunfighter,” but little is known about him or his motives outside of the bounty hunting profession. Some characters we get a glimpse of include IG-11, which appears to be an IG assassin droid. Originally believed to be IG-88, this droid was confirmed to be an original character and voiced by Taika Waititi.

Despite the events of Return of the Jedi, there are clearly some Imperials still trying to survive. Giancarlo Esposito plays Moff Gideon and there are several scenes throughout the two trailers depicting Stormtroopers. There are also some shots of Super Battle Droids, indicating that we may get flashbacks about either The Mandalorian’s past or the history of the planet they’re on.

The Mandalorian Cast

Even though Disney has been incredibly secretive about this show, we do know the principal cast and who they will be playing. We will update this section with any new information that is revealed following the show’s premiere on November 12.

Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian

Helming the title character is accomplished actor Pedro Pascal. Best known for his roles as Obweyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Whiskey in Kingsmen: The Golden Circle, Pascal has been acting since 1996. Along with The Mandalorian, he is set to appear in Wonder Woman 1984 as the villain Max Lord. While there is a small amount of info about his character, we do know a fair amount about where he comes from.

Mandalore was a planet that was thoroughly explored in The Clone Wars animated television show. Remaining neutral, Mandalore suffered numerous civil wars over the direction of the culture. Once fiercely prideful of their warriors, Mandalorians were divided on whether they should embrace pas traditions. This makes us quite curious about how Pascal’s character views his people’s history or if any of that even matters to him.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

Actor and director Taika Waititi confirmed that he is the voice the droid, IG-11. Described by Waititi as “very innocent and direct” due to his inability to use sarcasm or lie. You might recognize Waititi from his performances in What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and Jojo Rabbit. He’s also directed a number of films including Thor: Ragnarok, What We do in the Shadows, and Thor: Love and Thunder which is set to release in 2021.

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Portraying the Imperial leader Moff Gideon is Giancarlo Esposito. Best known for playing the superb Breaking Bad villain Gustavo Fring, Esposito has made a name for himself in a vairety of different shows and films. He has also appeared in The Jungle Book, Better Call Saul, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Once Upon a Time, and is the narrator in Dear White People.

As for his character in The Mandalorian, not much is known about Moff Gideon. In an interview, Esposito broke down his thoughts on the Moff, stating: “I play a guy who was a warden of the universe. He was in power before the [Empire] collapsed. You don’t know if he’s good or bad … but he certainly is a guy who has order in his life. He’s an exciting guy because he has all of the equipment and spaceships at his ready.”

Gina Carano as Cara Dune

Perhaps the most mysterious principal character, all we know about Cara Dune is that she was a former Rebel shock trooper. This could suggest that she had either a falling out with the Rebels or her services weren’t needed following The Empire’s destruction. Carano is best known for appearing in a variety of films including Haywire, Deadpool, and Fast & Furious 6.

READ NEXT: How to Order Disney Plus