How to Watch Fire Fight Australia Concert Online Without Cable in US

Bushfires have been raging in Australia since the summer of 2019. In that time, the devastating fires have burned an estimated 46 million acres of land and killed at least 34 people and an estimated one billion animals. On Sunday, February 16, Fire Fight Australia put on a concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney’s Olympic Park to raise money for national bushfire relief. Now on Saturday, February 29, FOX is broadcasting the concert in the U.S., beginning at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
If you don’t have cable and you’re in the US, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).
AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.
Sling TV
Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:
Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Fire Fight Australia concert live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
Fire Fight Australia Preview
Hosted by Olivia Newton-John, this star-studded benefit concert aims to provide short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need.
Performers include international stars Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Buble, k.d. Lang, Alice Cooper, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ronan Keating, plus Australian acts Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena, and William Barton.
Even though the concert took place two weeks ago, viewers can still donate on the Fire Fight Australia website. Contributions go directly to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to “support communities on the long road ahead by providing much-needed funding for locally identified needs throughout the recovery and rebuilding process.” Other charities that will benefit include the Red Cross and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
The initial event was 10 hours long and raised nearly $10 million for relief efforts. In a statement, chief executive of TEG Dainty entertainment Georff Jones said that the $10 million is just the beginning because international rebroadcasts will air until mid-May.
“Our huge thanks are owed to the 23 artists and bands and to the many companies and people who donated their time and services to make Fire Fight Australia happen. It has been an enormous effort from the music industry to pull this concert together in five weeks and we are just so proud of what has been achieved through our collective effort,” said Jones.
He added, “Thank you too to the fans, whose generosity in buying tickets, merchandise, food and drink and donating through firefightaustralia.com has helped Fire Fight Australia raise $9.5 million so far … international broadcasts will run until mid-May, and we intend to keep accepting donations until then, [so] it will take some time to provide final totals. We have engaged Deloitte to review our accounting and provide a post event report detailing revenues, expenses and confirmation of the final donations to the various charities.”
Fire Fight Australia airs Saturday, February 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
READ NEXT: Raging Fires In Australia Turn Day Into Night: Photos & Video
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.