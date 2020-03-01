How to Watch Fire Fight Australia Concert Online Without Cable in US

Bushfires have been raging in Australia since the summer of 2019. In that time, the devastating fires have burned an estimated 46 million acres of land and killed at least 34 people and an estimated one billion animals. On Sunday, February 16, Fire Fight Australia put on a concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney’s Olympic Park to raise money for national bushfire relief. Now on Saturday, February 29, FOX is broadcasting the concert in the U.S., beginning at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable and you're in the US, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Fire Fight Australia concert on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Fire Fight Australia concert live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fire Fight Australia Preview

Preview: Olivia Newton-John Hosts FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA Charity Event | FOX ENTERTAINMENTDon't miss the FOX Special, FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA, SAT at 11/10c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more FOX clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeFOX Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Olivia Newton-John hosts FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA, a charity event benefiting key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need. Musical performances scheduled to appear include global rock legends Queen + Adam Lambert, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriters Michael Bublé and k.d. lang, 5 Seconds of Summer and more. All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org. Get more info: https://fox.tv/FireFlightAustralia Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ Preview: Olivia Newton-John Hosts FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA Charity Event | FOX ENTERTAINMENT http://www.youtube.com/user/FoxBroadcasting 2020-02-25T13:59:47.000Z

Hosted by Olivia Newton-John, this star-studded benefit concert aims to provide short, medium and long-term rescue, recover and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas. Both internationally renowned and local musicians will unite to share one stage during the country’s time of need.

Performers include international stars Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Buble, k.d. Lang, Alice Cooper, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ronan Keating, plus Australian acts Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena, and William Barton.

Even though the concert took place two weeks ago, viewers can still donate on the Fire Fight Australia website. Contributions go directly to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to “support communities on the long road ahead by providing much-needed funding for locally identified needs throughout the recovery and rebuilding process.” Other charities that will benefit include the Red Cross and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Queen + Adam Lambert – We Will Rock You: Fire Fight AustraliaFor The First Time In Its History, Queen, Fronted By Singer Adam Lambert, performed the Band’s Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert! Queen performed in full its original 22 minute Live Aid set. The six-song set includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time! Fans can donate at anytime at: https://firefightaustralia.com/﻿ Subscribe to the official Queen channel Here https://Queen.lnk.to/Subscribe Watch more: https://Queen.lnk.to/AdamLambert About Queen: Welcome to the official Queen channel. Subscribe today for exclusive Queen videos, including live shows, interviews, music videos & much more. Connect with Queen Online: Visit the official Queen Website: https://Queen.lnk.to/Official Follow Queen on Instagram: https://Queen.lnk.to/Instagram Like Queen on Facebook: https://Queen.lnk.to/Facebook Follow Queen on Twitter: https://Queen.lnk.to/Twitter Queen – We Will Rock You: FireFight Australia https://www.youtube.com/user/queenofficial 2020-02-16T12:44:49.000Z

The initial event was 10 hours long and raised nearly $10 million for relief efforts. In a statement, chief executive of TEG Dainty entertainment Georff Jones said that the $10 million is just the beginning because international rebroadcasts will air until mid-May.

“Our huge thanks are owed to the 23 artists and bands and to the many companies and people who donated their time and services to make Fire Fight Australia happen. It has been an enormous effort from the music industry to pull this concert together in five weeks and we are just so proud of what has been achieved through our collective effort,” said Jones.

He added, “Thank you too to the fans, whose generosity in buying tickets, merchandise, food and drink and donating through firefightaustralia.com has helped Fire Fight Australia raise $9.5 million so far … international broadcasts will run until mid-May, and we intend to keep accepting donations until then, [so] it will take some time to provide final totals. We have engaged Deloitte to review our accounting and provide a post event report detailing revenues, expenses and confirmation of the final donations to the various charities.”

Fire Fight Australia airs Saturday, February 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

