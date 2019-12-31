Mallacoota Fire Rages In Australia: Damage Photos & Video

Nearly 4,000 people were forced to evacuate the Australian city of Mallacoota, after high winds forced a brush fire completely out of control on Tuesday, the county fire authorities said. Mallacoota is in the state of Victoria, located in Australia.

Mallacoota is a popular tourist town about 310 miles east of Melbourne, and the intense fires have turned day into night with smoke, ash, and flames. At 8 a.m. local time, a warning siren sounded which alerted locals to head toward the coast for safety. At 9:30 a.m. the skies appeared to be pitch black.

If you’re not in Australia, let me explain – this is mid morning, the sun has risen, it is 9:30am in Summer. Yet the sky is pitch black due to the level of thick smoke, with ash and embers dropping from the sky. This is truly terrifying. My heart is aching for #Mallacoota https://t.co/CXSFhBKdOa — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) December 31, 2019

“We were bracing for the worst because, it was black,” David Jeffrey told the BBC. “Like it should have been daylight and it was black like midnight. And we could hear the fire roaring.” While many people tried to flee by boat, those who got stuck on the Mallacoota wharf, after it became too dangerous to leave, can bee seen wearing gas masks for safety.

10:30am update from Dad at the wharf in Mallacoota – “fire front not far away” #Mallacoota #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/MvgeiZqujM — bluesfestblues (@bluesfestblues) December 30, 2019

Fire spokesman Steve Warrington said, “We’ve got three strike teams sitting in with the community, literally standing side-by-side with our community at the beachfront.” Fleeing into the ocean was the “last resort option”, Victoria’s emergency management agency said on Tuesday.

As the fires spread through the coast, the sky turned into shockingly red and bright orange colors.

Earlier this morning in Mallacoota. "A mother took this photo. Her two primary school aged sons are in the boat with her. They're out on the Mallacoota lake trying to stay safe from fire, it doesn't look like it but it's daytime." – @ABCGippsland pic.twitter.com/WVi1Mz8dTz — Sean Power (@seanpowerAU) December 31, 2019

Sister in a BRIGHT ORANGE work suit blending in with the #Mallacoota sky pic.twitter.com/SfK93GhbUU — Brendan (@brendanh_au) December 30, 2019

The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, said the decision was made on Monday afternoon that the safest option for people in Mallacoota was to stay there. “At the community level and regional level [authorities] had to work through what their options were and undertake a risk assessment of that,” Andrews said. “We decided it would be unsafe to move them back along the Princes Highway.”

Urgent update for #NewYears revellers Strong #winds are making their way up the #NSW coast & are reaching #Sydney area. Winds are part of the forecast southerly change sweeping the coast & people on or around the harbour should take care https://t.co/LgWZw03awp @nswpolice #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/8egOucioHM — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) December 31, 2019

The emergency-level fire was burning between Nowra in the north, Braidwood in the west, and Batemans Bay in the south. There has been a significant increase in fire activity south of the Kings Highway to the west of Nelligen, the NSW RFS says.

At 6pm there are 120 fires, 68 are not contained. Eight Emergency Warnings are in placeb. It has been a busy day for the 3,000 firefighters in the field.

As the southerly change moves up the coast conditions continue to be unpredictable. Stay up to date. #nswfires #nswrfs pic.twitter.com/bEVfp65Gse — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 31, 2019

Videos Capture The Horrific Situation For The People Trapped In Mallacoota

‘F**k I’ve never seen anything like it,’ this man has described the scenes in Mallacoota, Victoria after he was forced to escape a huge bushfire by boat #Mallacoota #AustralianFires #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/3pP4rjx5tH — SBS News (@SBSNews) December 31, 2019

Mallacoota only has a population of around 1,000 people, but the population surges during the holiday time.

A friend has just sent me this from #Mallacoota. He’s driving back to his childhood home to see what remains. Many houses have been destroyed. Heart breaking 💔 #vicfires #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/u65Jbd7ud9 — Bonnie Barkmeyer (@BonnieBarkmeyer) December 31, 2019

READ NEXT: Syd Mead Dead: ‘Star Trek’ & ‘Blade Runner’ Visual Futurist Dies at 86