Mallacoota Fire Rages In Australia: Damage Photos & Video

Nearly 4,000 people were forced to evacuate the Australian city of Mallacoota, after high winds forced a brush fire completely out of control on Tuesday, the county fire authorities said. Mallacoota is in the state of Victoria, located in Australia.
Mallacoota is a popular tourist town about 310 miles east of Melbourne, and the intense fires have turned day into night with smoke, ash, and flames. At 8 a.m. local time, a warning siren sounded which alerted locals to head toward the coast for safety. At 9:30 a.m. the skies appeared to be pitch black.
“We were bracing for the worst because, it was black,” David Jeffrey told the BBC. “Like it should have been daylight and it was black like midnight. And we could hear the fire roaring.” While many people tried to flee by boat, those who got stuck on the Mallacoota wharf, after it became too dangerous to leave, can bee seen wearing gas masks for safety.
Fire spokesman Steve Warrington said, “We’ve got three strike teams sitting in with the community, literally standing side-by-side with our community at the beachfront.” Fleeing into the ocean was the “last resort option”, Victoria’s emergency management agency said on Tuesday.
As the fires spread through the coast, the sky turned into shockingly red and bright orange colors.
The Victorian premier, Daniel Andrews, said the decision was made on Monday afternoon that the safest option for people in Mallacoota was to stay there. “At the community level and regional level [authorities] had to work through what their options were and undertake a risk assessment of that,” Andrews said. “We decided it would be unsafe to move them back along the Princes Highway.”
The emergency-level fire was burning between Nowra in the north, Braidwood in the west, and Batemans Bay in the south. There has been a significant increase in fire activity south of the Kings Highway to the west of Nelligen, the NSW RFS says.
Videos Capture The Horrific Situation For The People Trapped In Mallacoota
Mallacoota only has a population of around 1,000 people, but the population surges during the holiday time.
