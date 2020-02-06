How to Watch ‘Interrogation’ Online

True crime fans might want to take a look at a new scripted show on CBS All Access called Interrogation because it turned a real-life, 30-year case into a 10-episode season investigating if a 17-year-old brutally murdered his mother in 1983. The show drops Thursday, February 6 and here’s how to watch online.

Interrogation Preview

Interrogation | Eric's Story Trailer | CBS All Access

With the advent of streaming services dropping entire seasons at one time, Interrogation is attempting something new — viewers are advised to watch the first episode of the season, then they are told to skip around among the next eight episodes, acting like a cold-case detective by pursuing the truth in a non-linear fashion. After they have seen all aspects of the case on which the season is based, they can watch the season finale, which puts forth a theory about what really happened.

The season is the dramatization of a real-life crime that spanned more than 30 years. The names have changed, but the facts remain the same — Eric Fisher (Kyle Gallner) was accused of brutally murdering his mother in 1983 when he is only 17 years old. Detective David Russell (Peter Sarsgaard) is the lead investigator and he is convinced that Eric is guilty — so much so that he will stop at nothing to get a conviction, which he does eventually get. But that’s not a spoiler because Eric spent the next two decades fighting to prove his innocence.

Gallner and Sarsgaard anchor the cast, but they are surrounded by a very strong supporting cast in David Strathairn as Eric’s father, Henry, Joanna Going as Eric’s mother, Mary, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Eric’s roommate, Chris, Vincent D’Onofrio as another officer on the force, Sgt. Ian Lynch, Frank Whaley as Russell’s partner, and Andre Royo as the private investigator Eric hires to help him, Charlie Shannon.

Interrogation | Official Trailer | CBS All Access

The creators came upon this case by working with consultants and though they changed the names, they kept pretty much every other detail intact.

“As soon as you start to invent things that don’t even have a sparkle of truth, that wouldn’t work,” executive producer Anders Weidemann told us in an interview at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. “So even the stuff that we had to fill in the holes, it’s derived from real authentic things that can be used. We used a lot of consultants to help us with that.”

“What happened for real and what does [Eric] know? That’s really hard for us to answer,” he adds, but says that with the season finale, they are presenting “a very plausible theory of what happened” — but viewers should also remember that “it’s still a theory.”

Interrogation drops in its entirety on Thursday, February 6 on CBS All Access.

