Oscars 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch the Academy Awards Online

The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The night could shape up to be a huge one for Todd Phillips’s Joker, which leads the pack with 11 nominations. It will also be a big night for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and 1917, Sam Mendes’ World War I film, both of which earned 10 nominations for the night.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC and the Oscars on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Oscars on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have the Oscars available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the Oscars on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

2020 Academy Awards Preview

92nd Oscar NominationsRelive this year’s Oscar nominations announcement with John Cho and Issa Rae. See the full list of nominees at https://oscar.go.com/news/nominations/oscar-nominations-2020-list-nominees-by-category 2020-01-13T13:46:27.000Z

This year will be a historic one for the Academy Awards. It is the second year in a row where the Academy did not choose a host, instead deciding to follow in the footsteps of the Golden Globes by inviting a host of different presenters onto the stage throughout the night.

Presenters include Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and more.

While it is sometimes not the case, this year the biggest categories of the night do not have clear winners. The award for Best Actor will likely go to Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Joker, but following closely behind him in the category are Adam Driver for his role in Marriage Story and Leonardo DiCaprio for his work in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

If Phoenix does take that award home, however, his speech will be one to watch. When he took home the equivalent award at the BAFTAs, he famously called out systematic racism during his acceptance speech, saying “I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here.”

Another speech to watch for is Brad Pitt’s if he ends up taking home the Best Supporting Actor award, which is likely since he’s won the category consistently this year. Pitt, who is nominated for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, has delighted audiences with his speeches this season. He joked about adding his Screen Actor’s Guild Award to his Tinder profile. Then, he shared a moment with Jennifer Aniston after she accepted her award, leading fans to wish the couple were back together.

As far as the biggest award of the night, Best Picture, goes, there are nine nominees: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, 1917, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and Parasite. Four of the films in this category have been nominated for 10 or more total awards, which makes this year a historical one for Best Picture. It’s looking like the frontrunner is 1917, but at this point, anything could happen.

It’s also notable to take a look at who won’t be at the award show and who wasn’t nominated. Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Adam Sandler were not nominated for their leading roles this year, which has led people to say they were robbed or snubbed.

Also notable is that all the nominees in the best director category are men, despite the fact that a lot of people think Greta Gerwig should have been nominated for Little Women. Gerwig was, however, nominated for her movie in the best adapted screenplay category.

Scarlett Johansson is the only actress nominated in both acting categories. She is nominated for Best Leading Actress in A Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Johansson’s Marriage Story costar, Laura Dern, was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her work on the film.

The 92nd Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

