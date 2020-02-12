How to Watch the ‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Premiere Online

CBS is about to kick off what might be the greatest season of Survivor in its 40-season history — “Winners at War,” a season premiering February 12 (8 p.m. ET/PT) that features 20 returning winners all vying for their second (or in one case, third) time to be crowned Sole Survivor.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Preview

Survivor – Greatest of the Greats (Sneak Peek 2)

This 40th season of Survivor promises to be pretty epic. The show is bringing back some of the greatest players in its 20-year history and everyone is going to be trying their hardest to become the second two-time winner. The only person to have that distinction so far is Sandra Diaz-Twine, who won Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

Of course, Sandra, who rightly calls her the Queen of Survivor, is also playing in “Winners at War,” so maybe no one will become the second two-time winner and instead, Sandra will become a three-time winner. That would be kind of amazing.

But regardless of who eventually wins the title of Sole Survivor, the season looks to be completely crazy. Not only has the show evolved to include many twists and turns each season, but this season is also rumored to include the Edge of Extinction twist, a divisive feature of the 38th season.

Survivor – Greatest of the Greats (Sneak Peek 1)

The Edge of Extinction involved taking the pre-jury eliminated cast members to a separate location where they could continue to play the game. They were still living in harsh conditions and were able to learn about the on-going season as each newly eliminated castaway arrived. Then at the merge, all eliminated castaways were given the opportunity to compete in a challenge where the winner got to re-join the game.

That return didn’t rankle fans so much. What rankled fans was that after one person returned, the others could choose to stay on Edge of Extinction island and compete in another challenge to re-join the game at the final five. A lot of viewers saw that part as a bit unfair because the returning player at that point was Chris Underwood. He was originally eliminated on day eight and didn’t return until day 35, which means he wasn’t involved in voting anyone out in the interim. That means he didn’t have to face a jury full of potentially hostile members who were bitter at him having voted them off the island.

Chris did play a good game at the end, but it was only for four days, with 27 days missing from the middle of the game where all he had to do was camp out on the Edge of Extinction island. Unsurprisingly, he won by a vote of 9 to 4.

The twist is back this time, but hopefully, the producers learned something from season 38 and they are only going to let one person return about halfway through the game.

Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out!

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

