How to Watch ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Online Without Cable

The latest project out of Tyler Perry Studios is Young Dylan, a live-action Nickelodeon comedy starring 10-year-old rapper Dylan Gilmer. The show premieres Saturday, February 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Young Dylan on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Preview

Executive produced, directed and written by Tyler Perry, the series follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, Young Dylan (Gilmer), an aspiring hip-hop star, suddenly moves in with them after his grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) realizes that raising Dylan on her own is too much for her to take on, so she sends him to live with her affluent son.

Dylan’s new caretakers are Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter). Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins. From Dylan giving Rebecca and Charlie lessons in “swag” and street smarts to learning that even rappers have rules in the Wilson house, the series follows the hilarious hijinks this family faces as they try to get on the same beat.

The announcement for the show happened on The Ellen DeGeneres Show because DeGeneres basically discovered Dylan. He first appeared on her show when he was just 7 years old. When DeGeneres brought out Tyler Perry and told Dylan that the producer wanted to tell Dylan’s story, the young star was flabbergasted.

“I’m excited to work with [Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins] and the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences,” said Perry in a press release. “I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”

Added Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins: “It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself. Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience.”

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan premieres Saturday, February 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

