How to Watch History’s ‘Washington’ Miniseries Online Without Cable

Just in time for Presidents Day 2020, History is premiering a three-night event called Washington, which aims to “chip away at the bronzed and marbled image” of America’s first president. It will air on consecutive nights from Sunday, February 16 to Tuesday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on History.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Washington’ Miniseries Preview

HISTORY's six-hour, three-night miniseries event "Washington" will chip away at the bronzed and marbled image of America's first President and bring to life the man whose name is known to all, but whose epic story is understood by few. Narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels ("The Newsroom," "Godless") and executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize®-winning bestselling author Doris Kearns Goodwin, "Washington" will premiere over Presidents' Day weekend airing consecutively on Sunday, February 16, Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18 at 8pm ET/PT.

This three-part miniseries is executive produced by world-renowned presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who is the Pulitzer Price-winning author of books on Lyndon Johnson, the Kennedy family, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the media’s coverage of presidential campaigns from 1896 to 2000.

Now she is partnering with History to bring viewers an historic look at George Washington. The press release for the series says that the show will “explore the full arc of his journey and weave together dramatic live-action sequences, excerpts from Washington’s letters and insights from a roster of notable experts, historians and scholars to tell a very personal story about the evolution of one of history’s most iconic leaders.”

The miniseries will examine Washington’s transformation from a young man seeking to rise as a military officer, into a determined revolutionary who led a rag-tag army against the British Empire. Ultimately, Washington would become the reluctant leader of a fledgling new nation and lay the foundation for its eventual emergence as the world’s greatest superpower.

The miniseries is narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels and features interviews with President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and noted historians, including Joseph J. Ellis, Annette Gordon-Reed, Jon Meacham, and Alan Taylor. Nicholas Rowe, who recently played Winston Churchill’s secretary Jock Colville on The Crown, stars as Washington for the miniseries.

“As a presidential historian, it’s been my privilege to ‘live with’ some of our nation’s best leaders as I have sought to make them human and accessible, so that we could truly see ourselves in their places and learn from the trajectory of their leadership. Imagine how excited I was for the opportunity to go back to the beginning to George Washington, the man who created the template for presidential excellence through his courage, ability to grow, to learn from mistakes and surround himself with strong leaders. I hope that viewers will be as captivated by his life and story as I have been,” said Goodwin in a statement.

History’s executive vice president and general manager Eli Lehrer added, “Our audience thrives on gaining knowledge about legendary leaders who have made an impact to the fabric of our society and History continues to invest in premium content to tell these gripping stories. Across three nights, Washington will offer viewers a three-dimensional look at the revolutionary leader as he evolves from soldier to commander to victor and America’s first President.”

Washington airs its six hours across three nights: Sunday, February 16, Monday, February 17, and Tuesday, February 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.

