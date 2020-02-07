Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Debate Online without Cable

Tonight is the eighth Democratic debate as candidates seek to be the Democrats’ Presidential candidate for 2020. You can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. There are a lot of options for streaming tonight’s February 7, 2020 debate. Read on for more details.

The debate tonight will air from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern on ABC on Friday, February 7, 2020, with a pre-show starting an hour earlier. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device.

Streaming Options

This debate will be televised on ABC. You can watch a live stream on ABC News Live, on ABC.com, WMUR.com, ABC News Live on Apple News, or ABC News apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more, on WMUR’s mobile app page, or on the ABC app on your smartphone or tablet (iOS or Android.)

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can also watch the debate tonight on Hulu with a pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the debate starting at 8 p.m. Eastern. You can also catch it on Hulu with Live TV. Hulu said in a statement: “As the only streaming service with both live and on-demand plans, Hulu is uniquely positioned to deliver live events to our on-demand subscribers,” The Verge reported.

If you prefer, you can also watch the debate on ABC via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) has six channel bundles that all include ABC (live in select markets.)

(formerly DirecTV Now) has six channel bundles that all include ABC (live in select markets.) Hulu with Live TV : ABC is live in select markets with Hulu with Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

: ABC is live in select markets with Hulu with Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and YouTube TV: YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

ABC is also showing the debate on YouTube in the video below or at this link. The video below may not play depending on your browser, so you may need to go to YouTube directly here to watch it.

Lineup & Details for the February 7 Debate

The debate is being co-hosted by ABC, Apple News, and WMUR-TV. It’s taking place just days before the New Hampshire primary at St. Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena.

The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate.

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Andrew Yang is re-joining the debate tonight, after missing the last debate when he didn’t meet the polling qualifications. This time, he met all the requirements and will return to the debate stage.

To qualify for tonight’s debate, candidates needed to poll at 5 percent or higher in at least four national or early-state polls, or 7 percent or higher in two early-state polls. Another requirement was that candidates get 225,000 unique donors at least, which included 1,000 in at least 20 states.

Where the candidates stand during the debate is determined by their polls. George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, and Linsey Davis from ABC News will moderate, along with Adam Sexto and Monica Hernandez from WMUR.

You can expect the impeachment vote and the crazy Iowa caucus results to be a big focus during tonight’s debate, along with healthcare and the upcoming primary in New Hampshire on February 11.

After this, the next debate will be on February 19 in Nevada. NBC News and MSNBC will co-host a debate with The Nevada Independent in Las Vegas. The requirements are different for the February 19 debate. Candidates must have 10 percent in at least four national or early-state polls in Nevada or South Carolina, or 12 percent in at least two early-state polls. They can also qualify if they have a delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire.

On February 25, CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, partnering with Twitter, will host a debate at The Gaillard Center in South Carolina.

