How to Watch ‘Duncanville’ Online Without Cable

Fox’s new show Duncanville premieres on Friday, Feb 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The show, which is executive produced by Amy Poehler and Mike and Julie Scully, follows an average 15-year-old boy and his rich fantasy life.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Duncanville on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Duncanville on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes of Duncanville available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Duncanville on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Duncanville live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Duncanville’ Preview

Preview: This Is Duncan's Family | Season 1 | DUNCANVILLEDon't miss the series premiere of FOX's brand new animated comedy, DUNCANVILLE on SUN, FEB 16! Subscribe now for more Duncanville clips: http://fox.tv/SubscribeAnimationonFOX Like Duncanville on Facebook: https://fox.tv/Duncanville_FB Follow Duncanville on Twitter: https://fox.tv/Duncanville_TW Follow Duncanville on Instagram: https://fox.tv/Duncanville_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live”) and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully (THE SIMPSONS, “The Carmichael Show,” “Parks and Recreation”) comes DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Like most 15-year-olds, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Preview: This Is Duncan's Family | Season 1 | DUNCANVILLE http://www.youtube.com/ANIMATIONonFOX #Duncanville 2019-12-23T04:09:46.000Z

Duncanville comes from the minds of Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler, who previously starred on Parks and Recreation, and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, who have worked on Parks and Recreation, The Simpsons and The Carmichael Show.

Duncan, a 15-year-old boy who is voiced by Poehler herself, dreams of adulthood constantly. He thinks that once he’s an adult, he’ll have access to money, freedom, cars and girls. The reality, however, is more average. He’ll be broke and babysitting his little sister. The good news for Duncan is that he has quite the wild imagination where he sees himself as amazing.

Duncan’s mom Annie, who is also voiced by Poehler, is a parking enforcement officer who wishes she were a detective. She fears for Duncan’s future, thinking that he’s only one bad decision away from throwing his life away for good. She’ll do anything to stop Duncan from doing so.

Duncan’s father, Jack, voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor Ty Burrel, is a plumber who’s obsessed with rock music. He just wants to be a good dad.

Rounding out the five-person family are Duncan’s little sisters Kimberly, who is an awkward and emotional 12-year-old girl and Jing, a six-year-old girl who likes to shout “Watch me!” before doing irritatingly slow cartwheels.

The preview for the first episode shows Duncan being a terrible driver while being taught by both his mom and his dad. Poehler said Duncan was fun to play, but he’s not very verbal and doesn’t really ever want to talk.

“At that age, too, there’s so much pressure. Don’t screw up,” she said. “It’s just the ups and downs of how frustrating it is to be a teenage boy.”

Guest voices for the season include Emmy-nominated actress Rashida Jones, who plays Duncan’s crush, Mia, and Golden Globe nominee Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch, a much-loved teacher and guidance counselor who pretty much acts as the jack of all trades for the school.

Duncanville joins Fox’s “Animation Domination” lineup, airing after the new episode of The Simpsons and prior to new episodes of Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Zombies 2’ Online Without Cable