How to Watch Zombies 2 Online Without Cable

Zombies 2 premieres Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/Pacific on the Disney Channel and Disney NOW. The first movie was a hit, drawing 13 million viewers, and Disney hopes the sequel will draw a similarly large audience.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Disney Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Disney, Disney Junior and Disney XD. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Disney Channel is included with Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Disney Channel is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with 32 live TV channels. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Disney if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Zombies 2’ Preview

Writers David Light and Joseph Raso, Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, and director, Paul Hoen, work together to bring the Zombies sequel to life.

The sequel airs in the US on the Disney Channel on February 14 and in the UK Disney Channel in the UK on February 28. The movie was filmed in Toronto between May and July 2019.

Disney released a series of teasers to promote the sequel to the original hit and to introduce new characters and story developments.

A new development is the arrival of werewolves to Seabroook, one of which presents a challenge to Zed in his ongoing pursuit of Addison.

The Werewolves are Coming 🐾 | Teaser | ZOMBIES 2 | Disney ChannelThe werewolves are here to shake things up… ZOMBIES 2 is coming to Disney Channel February 14, 2020! And watch more ZOMBIES videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiv1IUQDVSNKMlaXYuMCwQyUoXJaDIi6m Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) are back at Seabrook High, where, after a groundbreaking semester, they continue to steer both their school and community toward unity! But the arrival of a new group of outsiders – mysterious werewolves – threatens to shake up the newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance! #zombies2 #disneychannel 2019-12-31T18:00:55.000Z

In another preview, Zed attempts an off-kilter proposal, asking Addison to go to the prawn (Seabrook High’s version of the prom) with him only to get hit by bus which ends of driving off the road into the woods.

Prawnposal! | Sneak Peek | ZOMBIES 2 | Disney ChannelZed's (Milo Manheim) prawn-posal to Addison (Meg Donnelly) goes a little awry…. ZOMBIES 2 is coming to Disney Channel (U.S.) February 14, 2020! And watch more ZOMBIES videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiv1IUQDVSNKMlaXYuMCwQyUoXJaDIi6m Zed (Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) are back at Seabrook High, where, after a groundbreaking semester, they continue to steer both their school and community toward unity! But the arrival of a new group of outsiders – mysterious werewolves – threatens to shake up the newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison’s budding romance! #zombies2 #disneychannel 2019-12-12T17:00:12.000Z

All the cast members from the original are coming back for the sequel. The starring roles are played by Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim, who performed the roles of star-crossed lovers Addison and Zed in the original.

Trevor Tordjman (Addison’s cousin Bucky), Kylee Russell (Zed’s friend Eliza), Carla Jeffery (Addison’s friend Bree), James Godfrey (Bonzo) and Kingston Foster (Zed’s sister Zoey) all return to the sequel to pick up their characters where the first movie left them at its conclusion.

Chandler Kinney (Willa), Pearce Joza (Wyatt) and Ariel Martin (Wynter) join the cast, playing teen werewolves. Willa and Wyatt are brother and sister and Wynter is the third packmate to join Seabrook.

The original Zombies movie introduced Zed (Manheim), a football player/zombie high schooler, and Addison (Donnelly), a human cheerleader, who combined the zombie and human communities in the town of Seabrook. Zombies 2 begins after last year’s groundbreaking semester at Seabrook High, when a new group of werewolves shows up and challenges the newly united town and threaten Zed and Addison’s relationship right before Seabrook High’s Prawn, the school’s supersized prom.

Zombies was the #1 telecast among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 for 2018. It also was Disney Channel’s #1 video-on-demand property and the #1 title in the DisneyNOW app for 2018.

Zombies 2 was written by David Light and Joseph Raso, both of whom were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for Zombies. The sequel will be directed by Paul Hoen, who also directed the first movie. Anna Gerb (All Is Lost, Triple Frontier), Hoen, Light and Raso are executive producers.

The original Zombies premiered in February 2018 and delivered over 12.8 million viewers, including 4.0 million kids aged 6-11 in its first 10 telecasts. Zombies was also Disney Channel’s #1 video-on-demand property and was the #1 title in the DisneyNOW app for 2018.

Its videos on DisneyMusicVEVO have amassed over 377 million views. The movie soundtrack debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Children’s chart, #4 on the Billboard Top Soundtrack chart, #2 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and #3 on the iTunes album chart.

