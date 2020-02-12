Richmond vs La Salle Basketball: How to Watch on ESPN Plus

The La Salle Explorers basketball team will host the Richmond Spiders in Atlantic 10 play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time)

Richmond vs La Salle Preview

The Spiders pounded La Salle 75-57 at home on Jan. 22, overcoming 20 turnovers by shooting 60% from the field and making 22 free throws.

In Richmond’s third straight game without injured leading scorer Blake Francis, big man Grant Golden scored a team-high 15 points in just 16 minutes on the floor, shooting 6-of-6 from the field and adding a trio of rebounds and a block.

“It’s a huge loss losing your leading scorer no matter who it is but I think it was just a next up mentality,” Golden said, according to The Collegian. “We have the ability to make up for that scoring.”

Spiders freshman forward Tyler Burton came off the bench to score 14 points and grab 9 rebounds, both career highs, to go with a pair of steals and a block.

“I’m just gonna take it one day at a time, just put in the work I’ve been putting in,” Burton said, per The Collegian, “just staying focused, listening to my coaches and listening to my great teammates.”

Richmond followed that victory with back-to-back defeats to the then-No. 7 Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams. They’ve since bounced back with consecutive victories over the George Washington Colonials and the Fordham Rams to improve to 17-6 on the year and 7-3 in conference play.

Francis returned to the lineup on Saturday against Fordham, shooting 4-of-9 from distance en route to 18 points. Fellow Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 22 points, adding a trio of assists and a pair of steals.

Burton scored 8 points off the bench and matched his career high with 9 boards. He was responsible for 6 points during a 14-0 run late in the second half.

“He’s going to be a special player,” Richmond head coach Chris Mooney said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “He’s getting closer every day. … In a game like this, every play is big because of the low scoring, but those [plays by Burton] were really tremendous.”

The Explorers snapped a seven-game losing streak their last time out, besting the Saint Joseph’s Hawks 83-66 on Saturday to improve to 11-11 overall and 2-8 in A-10 action.

David Beatty led La Salle with 18 points. The guard added a pair of assists and as many steals.

Hawks guard Ryan Daly, who ranks second among A-10 players with 20.2 points per game, went off for 26.

“We actually tried to stop him from scoring, and [he got] 26 points,” La Salle head coach Ashley Howard said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s a guy that’s just a baller, man … Savvy, instinct, and that’s what makes Ryan Daly a great player.”