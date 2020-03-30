How to Watch ‘Beef House’ Online Without Cable

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are making their triumphant return to Adult Swim on Sunday, March 29 with the premiere of Beef House, a new live-action comedy about five men and one woman living under one roof. It premieres late Sunday night/early Monday morning at 12:15 a.m. ET.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Beef House’ Preview

Beef House | Sunday, March 29 @ 12:15am | adult swim

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim are the men behind the comedy duo “Tim & Eric,” the creators of several TV shows including Tom Goes to the Mayor, Tim and Eric are Awesome, Great Job!, and Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories. Their newest show is called Beef House and it features the two of them plus three other dudes — Ron Auster, Ben Hur, and Tennessee Luke — and Eric’s wife Megan living under one roof.

On the new series, Tim is the laidback slacker roommate and Eric is the high-strung stay-at-home husband. They find themselves living with their “Beef Boys” and hilarity ensues. In the premiere episode, titled “Army Buddy Brad,” “Eric prepares his greatest Easter ever, while Tim’s army buddy Brad visits the Beef House, causing mayhem as he sets up camp and takes control.”

The sitcom is a multi-cam in the tradition of such classics as All In the Family, Full House or Roseanne, which are the types of shows Tim and Eric are satirizing with their new series.

Surprise Visitor | Beef House | adult swim

“I think Eric and I grew up in a time when those [shows] felt a little more removed and it was just sort of how we learned about family relationships, problems, how you deal with problems. But what I think we’re satirizing is the idea of a real family sitcom with multiple cameras and the audience… It seems absurd to still be doing that today. A show [like that] that’s on the air right now feels very disconnected from reality,” Heidecker told Uproxx in a recent interview.

They also said that having the show premiere right now when most of the country is trying ot stay at home has been a nice distraction from what’s going on in the world, plus it’s nice to be putting funny stuff out there for people to enjoy.

“I do feel this obligation to put some stuff out there for people to laugh right now,” said Wareheim.

“Yeah, it’s the only way I know how to deal with it,” added Heidecker. “I think what’s really interesting to me is Instagram Live and being able to socially connect to your audience. It should be sending a message that you don’t need a lot of these gatekeepers that exist. The fact that Jimmy Fallon is doing a show at home is like, ‘Well, I’m doing a show at home too. So what’s different about that? What’s the difference?’ [laughs] Hopefully, new artists come out of this having carved a little place where they’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve just been doing this comedy show in my basement and now anybody can watch it.'”

Beef House premieres Monday, March 30 at 12:15 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

