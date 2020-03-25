How to Watch Hulu on Roku Devices

Sign-Up for Hulu Now

When you don’t have a smart TV, the Roku streaming stick delivers hours upon hours of content. Among the many apps available on the Roku stick is Hulu, a video-on-demand streaming service with thousands of movies and TV series. The streaming service provides viewers with a library of new movies, classic TV series, and original content produced by Hulu.

Hulu may be owned by The Walt Disney Company, but the service’s vast selection of content goes beyond Disney’s movies and TV series. From indie horror movies to action-packed thrillers, you’ll have access to a list of movies perfect for a quiet night in. Looking to catch up on a modern TV series? Your Hulu subscription includes previous seasons of today’s most popular TV shows from a variety of different networks. The library is packed with plenty of entertainment for kids, such as animated series and child-friendly movies, that can be easily sorted.

The video-on-demand service makes finding specific movies or television shows a breeze with an integrated search feature and A to Z sorting within genre subcategories. Hulu makes it easy to enjoy Hulu Originals with a basic subscription or sign up for premium channels for even more viewing options. The service allows viewers to choose between an ad-free subscription or a cheaper alternative with commercial interruptions. It also includes a “watch later” feature even lets viewers plan future shows and movies so there’s always something on the docket to sit down and enjoy.

Gaining access to the large variety of content onto your Roku stick is a fairly simple process that simply requires an Internet connection.

Is Hulu Available on Roku Devices?

Yes, Hulu is available for download on Roku devices.

Hulu is also available on your Apple TV, Fire Stick, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Samsung TV, and more. Believe it or not, you can even watch Hulu on the Nintendo Switch.

How to Download Hulu on Roku Devices

With your Roku plugged into an HDMI port, powered on, and connected to your home WiFi, you’re able to download the Hulu app without hassle. Just a few clicks of the Roku remote and you’ll be watching hours upon hours of content streamed directly to your TV. Your Roku stick must be updated to firmware version 8.1 or higher to access the latest version of the Hulu app.

Below you’ll find a step-by-step guide on how to download the Hulu app onto your Roku:

Sign up for Hulu Turn on your television Ensure the Roku is connected to the Internet From the Roku home screen, scroll to the “Roku Channel Store” (or search “Hulu” in the “Search” feature) Scroll to find the “Hulu Channel” Select “Add Channel”

Once added, the Hulu Channel can be found on your Roku’s home screen. After signing in with your user information, you’ll have unlimited access to the thousands of movies, TV series, and Hulu Originals intended to keep you entertained for hours on end.

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Roku Devices?

Like the majority of streaming apps on Roku devices, the Hulu app is free to download onto your console. However, you’ll need a Hulu subscription to actually watch the content. Luckily, Hulu plans start as low as just $5.99/month.

The $5.99/month option gets you access to all of the Hulu streaming library. The majority of the content is ad-supported at this tier level, but there’s an ad-free add-on you can add to your monthly subscription, which brings your total to $11.99/month (and, in my experience, it’s totally worth the upgrade).

You can also opt for the Hulu + Live TV bundle for $54.99/month, which adds access to 65+ channels streaming live, including ABC, FX, Food Network, Disney, Disney Jr., Fox, CNN, and more.

You can also go the alternate route and bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month.

Internet Speed Requirements for Hulu

Wondering how fast your internet connection needs to be for a reliable Hulu stream on your Roku device?

Luckily, you don’t need an ultra beefy connection to stream Hulu, and it’ll automatically adjust your quality to your current connection speed.

The lowest tier is 1.5Mbps for Standard Definition, followed by 3Mbps for 720p HD, 6Mbps for 1080p HD, 8Mbps for Hulu’s Live TV streaming, and, finally, 16Mbps for Ultra HD 4K.

What Content is Available to Stream on Hulu Right Now?

One thing that’s commonly noted about Hulu’s library is that it’s so diverse; there’s something for everyone. As far as movies are concerned, you can check out great films like A Quiet Place, Pet Sematary, Where’d You Go Bernadette, Vice, and more right now on Hulu. For TV bingers, you’ve got hilarious shows like The Last Man on Earth, Futurama, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bob’s Burgers, and so much more. If you wanted to check out that new Lil Dicky comedy on FX, Dave, you can watch that on Hulu, too. There’s literally something for everyone.

