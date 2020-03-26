How to Watch Sling TV on iPad

Start Your Free Trial

Have your favorite TV shows and the most popular movies at your fingertips with Sling TV for your iPad. With only a WiFi connection or unlimited data plan, you can keep yourself or your kids entertained no matter where you are. On the road or lounging at home away from the computer, Sling TV is a go-to option for keeping up with 24/7 live television and watching local news channels.

Take your television on the go with the streaming service that you can take anywhere. Downloading Sling TV to your iPad will let you watch on-demand movies you “favorited” or revisit older TV shows that you forgot to sit down with when they first aired. Keep your kids entertained on a long car or plane ride with live TV or an assortment of child-friendly movies and animated features, all delivered right to your iPad. Have more than one child and multiple iPads? Sling TV can be accessed by multiple devices at a time.

With Sling TV, your iPad is your portal to a collection of up to more than 50,000 on-demand TV shows and movies. Browse through the expansive selection and set them to watch later so the next time you sign on, you remember the shows or movies you planned to watch. Sling TV will keep you entertained with movies from every genre, including romantic comedies, horror, action, thriller, and indie films.

Sling is a commitment-free service that lets you cut the cord from your cable company. The included Cloud DVR replaces pesky DVR boxes from your cable company and allows you to catch up on your weekly programming without having to be in front of the television. Away on business? Set the DVR to record and you can watch it later on your iPad in a hotel room.

By signing up with Sling TV, you can personalize your viewing experience by customizing your channel lineup so you see only what’s important to you.

How to Download Sling TV on iPad

Viewers can access Sling TV via their iPad using only an Internet connection or unlimited data. All iPads must be running on iOS 11 or higher to run Sling TV.

For unlimited streaming of more than 50,000 on-demand movies and TV shows and complete access to a lineup of more 45 channels, follow the steps below:

Sign up for Sling TV Power on your iPad Be sure to connect to WiFi (if not on unlimited data) Click the “App Store” Search “Sling TV” in the top right “Search Bar” Find the “Sling Television” icon and click “Get”

After downloading, the Sling TV app will be available on your iPad’s home screen. Finish the process by logging in and start enjoying your hours upon hours of entertainment streamed directly to your portable device.

Internet Speed Requirements for Sling TV

While Hulu only requires a 3Mbps internet connection speed to stream, Sling TV requires a broadband home internet connection of at least 5.0Mbps (and 25Mbps or higher is recommended). So, yes, it is a bit more of a data hog than the other streaming services available now, but if you’ve got a fast internet connection already, you should be good to go for Sling TV.

Sling TV Pricing Options

There are currently three different Sling TV packages for you to choose from – each of which has its pros and cons.

Sling Orange is $30 per month, and it gives you 33 channels including ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, and more. It doesn’t give you FOX or NBC channels. You’re also limited to just one stream at a time.

Sling Blue is also $30 per month, and gives you 48 channels including FOX, NBC, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, FXX, and more. It doesn’t give you ESPN or Disney channels. With Sling Blue, you can stream up to three devices at a time.

Sling Orange + Blue is available for $45 per month and combines the two tiers, giving you all of the channels from both Orange and Blue. You can also stream up to four channels at a time.

There are also Add-ons available that allow you to tailor your price and viewing experience to your liking. You’re still not able to pick specific channels to view a la carte, but this is as close as you’ll get, as each of the add-on packs offers unique content.

Sports Extra will add NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, and the extraneous ESPN channels.

Comedy Extra will add MTV, Logo, TV Land, CMT, and more.

Kids Extra will add kid-targeted networks like Boomerang, Teen Nick, Disney Jr, Disney XD, and Nicktoons.

News Extra adds BBC World News, HLN, MSNBC and CNBC.

Lifestyle Extra adds Cooking Channel, Hallmark, DIY, FYI, and Lifetime Movies.

What Other Devices Can You Watch Sling TV On?

You can watch Sling TV on just about any device at this point, including any PC/Mac/Chromebook with Chrome, PS4, Xbox One, Smart TVs, Android, iOS devices, and more.

