How to Watch Sling TV on Xbox One

How do you turn your Xbox One into the ultimate media center? One of the easiest ways is by adding Sling TV, a live TV and video-on-demand service with access to more than hundreds of hours of entertainment. Whether you’re looking to keep up with your favorite, current running shows or want to catch up on the movies you missed, Sling TV offers subscriptions that cater to your needs.

Stream the very best in televised entertainment directly to your Xbox One with the Sling TV app. Every subscription to the streaming and VOD service includes access to local news networks and entertainment for viewers of all ages. You’ll be able to scroll through a variety of networks, all delivering their own brand of unique TV. Have specific channels you want to keep up with? Sling TV offers a customizable channel lineup so you’re only seeing what matters most to you. Not even your cable company can provide this level of personalization.

Sling TV offers more than 50,000 on-demand TV shows and movies, all accessible through your Xbox One. Subscribers have unlimited access to everything in the Sling TV library, from classic cinema to newer releases. Children will find plenty of animated features and family-friendly, educational shows to watch.

Cut the cord with your cable company and pay an affordable rate for the same level of service. Sling TV subscriptions ensure you’re never without something to watch. The included Cloud DVR prepares you for days when you’re not home to watch your must-watch programs. Schedule the show for recording onto your Cloud DVR and return to it at a future date when time permits.

Sling TV turns your Xbox One into more than just a gaming console. After you’ve fought through distant worlds and embarked on grand adventures, you can switch seamlessly to Sling TV to kick back and enjoy live TV or on-demand movies and shows.

How to Download Sling TV on Xbox One

Accessing Sling TV on your Xbox One is as simple as having an Internet connection and a working controller. Within minutes, you’ll be streaming Sling TV’s live TV and video-on-demand services right to your gaming console.

Here are some easy-to-follow steps so you can download Sling TV to your Xbox One:

Sign-up for a Sling TV Free Trial

Power on your Xbox One

Scroll to “My Games & Apps”

Find and select the “Sling TV” (or search in the “Search Apps” icon)

Click “Get it FREE”

Select “Confirm”

Sling TV makes it easy to go from gaming to watching TV or movies with the press of a few buttons with the Xbox One compatible app.

Internet Speed Requirements for Sling TV

While Hulu only requires a 3Mbps internet connection speed to stream, Sling TV requires a broadband home internet connection of at least 5.0Mbps (and 25Mbps or higher is recommended). So, yes, it is a bit more of a data hog than the other streaming services available now, but if you’ve got a fast internet connection already, you should be good to go for Sling TV.

Sling TV Pricing Options

There are currently three different Sling TV packages for you to choose from – each of which has its pros and cons.

Sling Orange is $30 per month, and it gives you 33 channels including ESPN, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, and more. It doesn’t give you FOX or NBC channels. You’re also limited to just one stream at a time.

Sling Blue is also $30 per month, and gives you 48 channels including FOX, NBC, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, FX, FXX, and more. It doesn’t give you ESPN or Disney channels. With Sling Blue, you can stream up to three devices at a time.

Sling Orange + Blue is available for $45 per month and combines the two tiers, giving you all of the channels from both Orange and Blue. You can also stream up to four channels at a time.

There are also Add-ons available that allow you to tailor your price and viewing experience to your liking. You’re still not able to pick specific channels to view a la carte, but this is as close as you’ll get, as each of the add-on packs offers unique content.

Sports Extra will add NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, and the extraneous ESPN channels.

Comedy Extra will add MTV, Logo, TV Land, CMT, and more.

Kids Extra will add kid-targeted networks like Boomerang, Teen Nick, Disney Jr, Disney XD, and Nicktoons.

News Extra adds BBC World News, HLN, MSNBC, and CNBC.

Lifestyle Extra adds Cooking Channel, Hallmark, DIY, FYI, and Lifetime Movies.

What Other Devices Can You Watch Sling TV On?

You can watch Sling TV on just about any device at this point, including iPad, Roku, PS4, Smart TVs, Android, iOS devices, and more.

