‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 7 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The description for Episode 7, titled “The Battles Part 2,” reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.