‘The Voice’ 2020 Live Stream: Watch Season 18 Episode 7 Online

New episodes of The Voice Season 18 airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The description for Episode 7, titled “The Battles Part 2,” reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ continue as the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in the hopes of advancing to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.
Hulu With Live TV
NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.
If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
AT&T TV Now
AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.
There Were Three Eliminations During Last Week’s Episode
Last week’s March 23 episode of The Voice featured the first few eliminations, saves and steals of the season. Continue reading for a short recap on who was sent home, who was stolen by another judge, and who was saved shortly after being eliminated:
- Todd Michael Hall (Team Blake) was sent home, but Shelton saved him shortly after elimination. Jamal Corrie, also Team Blake, was eliminated.
- Zach Day (Team Legend) was eliminated; nobody saved or stole him.
- Joanna Serenko (Team Nick) was eliminated after Jonas decided to keep Roderick Chambers over her, but Legend quickly stole her.
- Chelle (Team Kelly) was eliminated after Clarkson chose to keep Anaya Cheyenne instead. Clarkson did not save or steal anybody else.
- Michael Williams (Team Nick) was saved by Jonas after being eliminated
New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.
READ NEXT: TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for April 2020
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.