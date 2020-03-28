TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for April 2020

April is nearly upon us, and with the COVID-19 virus keeping the majority of the nation indoors this spring, you might be looking for something to watch. Luckily, Heavy has you covered – April is packed full of some excellent TV favorites, including Songland, Siren and How to Get Away With Murder, among many others.

For all you reality TV fans, the new Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart airs on April 13, Real Housewives of New York City comes back on April 2, and Dragnificent! returns to TLC on the 19th. There are also a plethora of TV specials on Autism, several new documentaries and the series finale of the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family.

The following is a list of all April 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, returning mid-season premieres, new TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in April, 2020 (All times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

3/2 AM: How to Fix a Drug Scandal – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Kim’s Convenience – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: Nailed It! – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: Sunderland ’til I Die – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 8/7 PM: The Challenge – MTV, Season 35

– MTV, Season 35 8/7 PM: In the Cut – Bounce TV, Season 6

– Bounce TV, Season 6 9/8 PM: Bering Sea Gold – Discovery Channel, Season 14

– Discovery Channel, Season 14 9/8 PM: See No Evil – ID, Season 6

Thursday, April 2, 2020

3/2 AM: Sol Levante – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8:30/7:30 PM: Man with a Plan – CBS, Season 4

– CBS, Season 4 9/8 PM: If I Should Die – ID, Series Premiere

– ID, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of New York City – Bravo, Season 12

– Bravo, Season 12 9/8 PM: Siren – Freeform, Season 3

– Freeform, Season 3 9:30/8:30 PM: Broke – CBS, Series Premiere

– CBS, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: How to Get Away with Murder – ABC, Season 6.5

– ABC, Season 6.5 10/9 PM: Mysteries of the Deep – Science Channel, Series Premiere

Friday, April 3, 2020

3/2 AM: Future Man – Hulu, Season 3

– Hulu, Season 3 3/2 AM: Home Before Dark – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Money Heist – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: Starbeam – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Tales From the Loop – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 9/8 AM: Harley Quinn – DC Universe, Season 2

Saturday, April 4, 2020

9:30/8:30 AM: DuckTales – Disney XD, Season 3

– Disney XD, Season 3 10/9 AM: Grand Designs – Ovation, Season 7 Premiere

– Ovation, Season 7 Premiere 7/6 PM: Frankie Drake Mysteries – Ovation, Season 3

Sunday, April 5, 2020

7/6 PM: Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – Oxygen, Special

– Oxygen, Special 8/7 PM: ACM Presents: Our Country – CBS, Special

– CBS, Special 8/7 PM: Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children – HBO, Series Premiere

– HBO, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: An American Murder Mystery – ID, Season 16

– ID, Season 16 9/8 PM: World on Fire – PBS, Series Premiere

Monday, April 6, 2020 – Quibi Launches in U.S.

3/2 AM: &Music – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Big Show Show – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Chrissy’s Court – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Deadwater Fell – Acorn TV, Series Premiere

– Acorn TV, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Dishmantled – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Elba vs. Block – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Fierce Queens – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Flipped – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Gayme Show! – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Gone Mental with Lior – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Most Dangerous Game – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Murder House Flip – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Nightgowns – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Nikki Fre$h – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Prodigy – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Punk’d – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Run This City – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Sauce – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Shape of Pasta – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Singled Out – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Skrrt with Offset – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Survive – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Thanks a Million – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: When the Street Lights Go On – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: You Ain’t Got These – Quibi, Series Premiere

– Quibi, Series Premiere 7:30/6:30 PM: Studio C – BYUtv, Season 11

– BYUtv, Season 11 10/9 PM: Camp Getaway – Bravo, Series Premiere

– Bravo, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Greatest of All Time – ABC, Special

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

3/2 AM: Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 8:30/7:30 PM: Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell – POP, Special

– POP, Special 9/8 PM: Bargain Mansions – HGTV, Season 3

– HGTV, Season 3 10:30/9:30 PM: The Last O.G. – TBS, Season 3

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

8/7 PM: Ghost Hunters – A&E, Season 2 – Special Time

– A&E, Season 2 – 8/7 PM: Modern Family: A Modern Farewell – ABC, Special

– ABC, Special 9:30/8:30 PM: The Liquidator – FYI, Season 2

– FYI, Season 2 10/9 PM: Celebrity Ghost Stories – A&E, Series Premiere

– A&E, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 11/10 PM: Liar – Sundance TV, Season 2

Thursday, April 9, 2020

3/2 AM: The Good Fight – CBS All Access, Season 4

– CBS All Access, Season 4 3/2 AM: Hi Score Girl – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 9/8 PM: Mark of a Killer – Oxygen, Season 2

– Oxygen, Season 2 9/8 PM: Total Bellas – E!, Season 5

– E!, Season 5 10/9 PM: Swamp People: Ten Most Legendary Monsters – History Channel, Special

Friday, April 10, 2020

3/2 AM: Brews Brothers – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Trial – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Magnum P.I. – CBS, Season 2.5

– CBS, Season 2.5 9/8 PM: Selling the Big Easy – HGTV, Series Premiere

Saturday, April 11, 2020

9/8 PM: Alaska Animal Rescue – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

– Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Saved by the Barn – Animal Planet, Series Premiere

Sunday, April 12, 2020

7/6 PM: Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little – Oxygen, Special

– Oxygen, Special 8/7 PM: Biography: Dolly – A&E, Special

– A&E, Special 9/8 PM: Belgravia – Epix, Series Premiere

– Epix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Raw Terror – ID, Series Premiere

– ID, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Baptiste – PBS, Series Premiere

– PBS, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Insecure – HBO, Season 4

– HBO, Season 4 10/9 PM: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw – A&E, Special

– A&E, Special 10:35/9:35 PM: Run – HBO, Series Premiere

Monday, April 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Paradise Lost – Spectrum, Series Premiere

– Spectrum, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Biography: Kenny Rogers – A&E, Special

– A&E, Special 9/8 PM: Botched – E!, Season 6.5

– E!, Season 6.5 9/8 PM: Celebrity IOU – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Good Eats: Reloaded – Cooking Channel, Season 2

– Cooking Channel, Season 2 10/9 PM: The Baker and the Beauty – ABC, Series Premiere

– ABC, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Songland – NBC, Season 2

– NBC, Season 2 11/10 PM: Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend – A&E, Special

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

8/7 PM: Deadliest Catch – Discovery Channel, Season 16

– Discovery Channel, Season 16 8/7 PM: The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular – FOX, Special

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

3/2 AM: The Innocence Files – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Mrs. America – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Outer Banks – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Bravo, Season 10

– Bravo, Season 10 9/8 PM: Autism: The Sequel – HBO, Special

– HBO, Special 10/9 PM: Deadly Recall – ID, Season 2 Premiere

– ID, Season 2 Premiere 10/9 PM: What We Do in the Shadows – FX, Season 2

Thursday, April 16, 2020

3/2 AM: Fary: Hexagone – Netflix, Part 2

– Netflix, Part 2 3/2 AM: Fauda – Netflix, Season 3

Friday, April 17, 2020

3/2 AM: #BlackAF – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Bosch – Amazon, Season 6

– Amazon, Season 6 3/2 AM: Home – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Last Kids on Earth – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Too Hot to Handle – Netflix, Series Premiere

Saturday, April 18, 2020

8/7 PM: Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs 2020 – HBO, Special

– HBO, Special 10/9 PM: Jungle Animal Rescue – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Sunday, April 19, 2020

6/5 PM: Snapped: Notorious the Hollywood Ripper – Oxygen, Special

– Oxygen, Special 9/8 PM: Marvel’s Spider-Man – Disney XD, Season 3

– Disney XD, Season 3 10/9 PM: The Longest War – Showtime, Special

– Showtime, Special 11/10 PM: Dragnificent! – TLC, Series Premiere – Special Night and Time

Monday, April 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Cooked with Cannabis – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Midnight Gospel – Netflix, Series Premiere

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

9/8 PM: Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince – CBS, Special

– CBS, Special 10/9 PM: Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – A&E, Series Premiere

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

3/2 AM: Absurd Planet – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Circus of Books – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere

– Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere 8/7 PM: Ghost Nation – Travel Channel, Season 2 – Special Time

– Travel Channel, Season 2 – 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Season 10 Reunion – Lifetime, Special

– Lifetime, Special 9/8 PM: Mental Samurai – FOX, Season 2 Premiere – Special Night

– FOX, Season 2 Premiere – 11/10 PM: The Big Fat Wedding Walk – Lifetime, Series Premiere

Thursday, April 23, 2020

3/2 AM: Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The House of Flowers (aka La Casa de las Flores ) – Netflix, Season 3

(aka ) – Netflix, Season 3 8/7 PM: 2020 NFL Draft – Round 1 – ABC

– ABC 9/8 PM: We’re Here HBO, Series Premiere

Friday, April 24, 2020

3/2 AM: After Life – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Beastie Boys Story – Apple TV+, Special

– Apple TV+, Special 3/2 AM: Defending Jacob – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Hello Ninja – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 7/6 PM: 2020 NFL Draft – Rounds 2-3 – ABC

Saturday, April 25, 2020

Noon/11 AM: 2020 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 – ABC

Sunday, April 26, 2020

3/2 AM: The Last Kingdom – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 7/6 PM: Deadly Cults – Oxygen, Season 2

– Oxygen, Season 2 9/8 PM: Vida – Starz, Season 3

– Starz, Season 3 10/9 PM: Killing Eve – AMC/BBC America, Season 3

– AMC/BBC America, Season 3 10:10/9:10 PM: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Showtime, Series Premiere

Monday, April 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Never Have I Ever – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: I Know This Much Is True – HBO, Series Premiere

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

9/8 PM: The Art of Political Murder – HBO, Special

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

3/2 AM: Extracurricular – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere

– Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere 3/2 AM: Nadiya’s Time to Eat – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: A Secret Love – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere

– Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere 3/2 AM: Summertime – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? – Lifetime, Special

Thursday, April 30, 2020

3/2 AM: Drifting Dragons – Netflix, Series Premiere

