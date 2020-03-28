TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for April 2020

April is nearly upon us, and with the COVID-19 virus keeping the majority of the nation indoors this spring, you might be looking for something to watch. Luckily, Heavy has you covered – April is packed full of some excellent TV favorites, including Songland, Siren and How to Get Away With Murder, among many others.
For all you reality TV fans, the new Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart airs on April 13, Real Housewives of New York City comes back on April 2, and Dragnificent! returns to TLC on the 19th. There are also a plethora of TV specials on Autism, several new documentaries and the series finale of the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family.
The following is a list of all April 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.
Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, returning mid-season premieres, new TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.
Here’s what’s coming to TV in April, 2020 (All times are listed in Eastern and Central time):
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
- 3/2 AM: How to Fix a Drug Scandal – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Kim’s Convenience – Netflix, Season 4
- 3/2 AM: Nailed It! – Netflix, Season 4
- 3/2 AM: Sunderland ’til I Die – Netflix, Season 2
- 8/7 PM: The Challenge – MTV, Season 35
- 8/7 PM: In the Cut – Bounce TV, Season 6
- 9/8 PM: Bering Sea Gold – Discovery Channel, Season 14
- 9/8 PM: See No Evil – ID, Season 6
Thursday, April 2, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Sol Levante – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8:30/7:30 PM: Man with a Plan – CBS, Season 4
- 9/8 PM: If I Should Die – ID, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of New York City – Bravo, Season 12
- 9/8 PM: Siren – Freeform, Season 3
- 9:30/8:30 PM: Broke – CBS, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: How to Get Away with Murder – ABC, Season 6.5
- 10/9 PM: Mysteries of the Deep – Science Channel, Series Premiere
Friday, April 3, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Future Man – Hulu, Season 3
- 3/2 AM: Home Before Dark – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Money Heist – Netflix, Season 4
- 3/2 AM: Starbeam – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Tales From the Loop – Amazon, Series Premiere
- 9/8 AM: Harley Quinn – DC Universe, Season 2
Saturday, April 4, 2020
- 9:30/8:30 AM: DuckTales – Disney XD, Season 3
- 10/9 AM: Grand Designs – Ovation, Season 7 Premiere
- 7/6 PM: Frankie Drake Mysteries – Ovation, Season 3
Sunday, April 5, 2020
- 7/6 PM: Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project – Oxygen, Special
- 8/7 PM: ACM Presents: Our Country – CBS, Special
- 8/7 PM: Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children – HBO, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: An American Murder Mystery – ID, Season 16
- 9/8 PM: World on Fire – PBS, Series Premiere
Monday, April 6, 2020 – Quibi Launches in U.S.
- 3/2 AM: &Music – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Big Show Show – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Chrissy’s Court – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Deadwater Fell – Acorn TV, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Dishmantled – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Elba vs. Block – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Fierce Queens – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Flipped – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Gayme Show! – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Gone Mental with Lior – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Most Dangerous Game – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Murder House Flip – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Nightgowns – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Nikki Fre$h – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Prodigy – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Punk’d – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Run This City – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Sauce – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Shape of Pasta – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Singled Out – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Skrrt with Offset – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Survive – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Thanks a Million – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: When the Street Lights Go On – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: You Ain’t Got These – Quibi, Series Premiere
- 7:30/6:30 PM: Studio C – BYUtv, Season 11
- 10/9 PM: Camp Getaway – Bravo, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Greatest of All Time – ABC, Special
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 – Netflix, Season 3
- 8:30/7:30 PM: Schitt’s Creek: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell – POP, Special
- 9/8 PM: Bargain Mansions – HGTV, Season 3
- 10:30/9:30 PM: The Last O.G. – TBS, Season 3
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Ghost Hunters – A&E, Season 2 – Special Time
- 8/7 PM: Modern Family: A Modern Farewell – ABC, Special
- 9:30/8:30 PM: The Liquidator – FYI, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: Celebrity Ghost Stories – A&E, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – ABC, Series Premiere
- 11/10 PM: Liar – Sundance TV, Season 2
Thursday, April 9, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Good Fight – CBS All Access, Season 4
- 3/2 AM: Hi Score Girl – Netflix, Season 2
- 9/8 PM: Mark of a Killer – Oxygen, Season 2
- 9/8 PM: Total Bellas – E!, Season 5
- 10/9 PM: Swamp People: Ten Most Legendary Monsters – History Channel, Special
Friday, April 10, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Brews Brothers – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Trial – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Magnum P.I. – CBS, Season 2.5
- 9/8 PM: Selling the Big Easy – HGTV, Series Premiere
Saturday, April 11, 2020
- 9/8 PM: Alaska Animal Rescue – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Saved by the Barn – Animal Planet, Series Premiere
Sunday, April 12, 2020
- 7/6 PM: Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little – Oxygen, Special
- 8/7 PM: Biography: Dolly – A&E, Special
- 9/8 PM: Belgravia – Epix, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Raw Terror – ID, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Baptiste – PBS, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Insecure – HBO, Season 4
- 10/9 PM: Willie Nelson: American Outlaw – A&E, Special
- 10:35/9:35 PM: Run – HBO, Series Premiere
Monday, April 13, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Paradise Lost – Spectrum, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart – ABC, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Biography: Kenny Rogers – A&E, Special
- 9/8 PM: Botched – E!, Season 6.5
- 9/8 PM: Celebrity IOU – HGTV, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: Good Eats: Reloaded – Cooking Channel, Season 2
- 10/9 PM: The Baker and the Beauty – ABC, Series Premiere
- 10/9 PM: Songland – NBC, Season 2
- 11/10 PM: Merle Haggard: Salute to a Country Legend – A&E, Special
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Deadliest Catch – Discovery Channel, Season 16
- 8/7 PM: The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular – FOX, Special
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Innocence Files – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Mrs. America – Hulu, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Outer Banks – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Bravo, Season 10
- 9/8 PM: Autism: The Sequel – HBO, Special
- 10/9 PM: Deadly Recall – ID, Season 2 Premiere
- 10/9 PM: What We Do in the Shadows – FX, Season 2
Thursday, April 16, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Fary: Hexagone – Netflix, Part 2
- 3/2 AM: Fauda – Netflix, Season 3
Friday, April 17, 2020
- 3/2 AM: #BlackAF – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Bosch – Amazon, Season 6
- 3/2 AM: Home – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Last Kids on Earth – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Too Hot to Handle – Netflix, Series Premiere
Saturday, April 18, 2020
- 8/7 PM: Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs 2020 – HBO, Special
- 10/9 PM: Jungle Animal Rescue – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere
Sunday, April 19, 2020
- 6/5 PM: Snapped: Notorious the Hollywood Ripper – Oxygen, Special
- 9/8 PM: Marvel’s Spider-Man – Disney XD, Season 3
- 10/9 PM: The Longest War – Showtime, Special
- 11/10 PM: Dragnificent! – TLC, Series Premiere – Special Night and Time
Monday, April 20, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Cooked with Cannabis – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The Midnight Gospel – Netflix, Series Premiere
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
- 9/8 PM: Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince – CBS, Special
- 10/9 PM: Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – A&E, Series Premiere
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Absurd Planet – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Circus of Books – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Ghost Nation – Travel Channel, Season 2 – Special Time
- 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Season 10 Reunion – Lifetime, Special
- 9/8 PM: Mental Samurai – FOX, Season 2 Premiere – Special Night
- 11/10 PM: The Big Fat Wedding Walk – Lifetime, Series Premiere
Thursday, April 23, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: The House of Flowers (aka La Casa de las Flores) – Netflix, Season 3
- 8/7 PM: 2020 NFL Draft – Round 1 – ABC
- 9/8 PM: We’re Here HBO, Series Premiere
Friday, April 24, 2020
- 3/2 AM: After Life – Netflix, Season 2
- 3/2 AM: Beastie Boys Story – Apple TV+, Special
- 3/2 AM: Defending Jacob – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Hello Ninja – Netflix, Season 2
- 7/6 PM: 2020 NFL Draft – Rounds 2-3 – ABC
Saturday, April 25, 2020
- Noon/11 AM: 2020 NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 – ABC
Sunday, April 26, 2020
- 3/2 AM: The Last Kingdom – Netflix, Season 4
- 7/6 PM: Deadly Cults – Oxygen, Season 2
- 9/8 PM: Vida – Starz, Season 3
- 10/9 PM: Killing Eve – AMC/BBC America, Season 3
- 10:10/9:10 PM: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels – Showtime, Series Premiere
Monday, April 27, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Never Have I Ever – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 9/8 PM: I Know This Much Is True – HBO, Series Premiere
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
- 9/8 PM: The Art of Political Murder – HBO, Special
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Extracurricular – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Nadiya’s Time to Eat – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 3/2 AM: A Secret Love – Netflix, Original Documentary Premiere
- 3/2 AM: Summertime – Netflix, Series Premiere
- 8/7 PM: Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now? – Lifetime, Special
Thursday, April 30, 2020
- 3/2 AM: Drifting Dragons – Netflix, Series Premiere
