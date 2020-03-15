How to Watch ‘The Wall’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Hosted by Chris Hardwick, NBC’s The Wall is a deceptively simple game show, sort of like if a giant-sized game of Plinko had a baby with Trivial Pursuit. It returns for its third season on Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.



‘The Wall’ Season 3 Preview

On The Wall, contestants compete in three rounds. The first round involves answering a series of five questions, each with two answer choices. As the question is asked, three balls are dropped in zones one, four and seven. The team must lock in an answer before the balls drop into the money slots. If their answer is correct, the balls turn green and the team gets the money values of the slots where the balls landed. If they are incorrect or don’t lock in an answer in time, the balls turn red and the money values are subtracted from their total.

If a team has a zero balance at the end of round one, they’re done. If not, whatever they earned in round one is locked in as the guaranteed payout for the final decision portion of the game. The largest amount that round one could yield is $375,000.

In round two, the contestants are separated. One of them is put in an isolation chamber backstage and the other keeps playing. At the start of the round, two green balls are dropped simultaneously in the zones chosen by the onstage player.

The player onstage is shown a question and the correct answer and must decide where to drop the balls for this round based on how confident they are that their teammate can answer correctly. The onstage player can double up on the second question and triple up on the third question, meaning they can play two or three balls instead of one. But if the backstage partner is incorrect, that’s more money subtracted from their total.

After the three questions are over, two red balls are dropped in the same zones that the onstage player chose for the green balls at the start of the round.

The highest amount a team can earn on round two is $1,999,998.

Round three works the same way as round two except that the multiple-choice questions have four possible answers instead of three. There are also four green and four red balls dropped at the start and end of the round instead of two. They are also dropped one at a time instead of simultaneously. The most a team can win in the third round is $9,999,996.

The final decision presents the backstage player with a contract. If they sign it, they give up their banked money in favor of the guaranteed payout, which is the money from round one plus $20,000 for each question the backstage player got right during rounds two and three — though the backstage player has no idea which questions they got right or wrong. If the backstage player tears up the contract, the team receives their banked total instead.

The maximum guaranteed payout is $495,000, while the maximum banked total is over $12 million.

In season three, The Wall’s premiere episode will welcome Rebekah and Chris in episode one, a married couple from Houston. Rebekah survived the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013; she lost her leg shielding her young son from the blast. But both she and her son suffered from post-traumatic stress after the incident and it caused her to form a charity to help children with PTSD.

In episode two, Bill, a retired firefighter who served on 9/11, plays with his daughter Meghan, a pediatric nurse. They will have a major decision to make after banking huge money amounts.

The Wall airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

