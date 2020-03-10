‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: How Many Episodes Will Season 3 Have?

The third season of Ellen’s Game of Games is off to a rip-roaring start, with new games “Mazed & Confused,” “Dirty Laundry,” “Buckin’ Blasters,” “Runaway Bride,” and “The Great Taj Mah Wall” delighting viewers and participants alike. But fans may be wondering how many episodes they can expect from the third season. Here’s what we know so far.

Ellen’s Game of Games Season 3 Will Be Its Longest So Far

The first season of Ellen’s Game of Games ran for eight episodes and the second season ran for 13 plus a special Thanksgiving episode that aired on November 27, 2019. The third season will run for 16 total episodes, according to a rep from the show.

NBC picked up the popular game show for a fourth season on February 18 and while it doesn’t say how many episodes that season will have, the show continues to be popular with audiences, so it will probably have somewhere around 14 to 16 episodes, like seasons two and three.

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” said DeGeneres in a statement. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it, but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out. We can’t wait to get started on the next round of episodes.”

The Finale Will Air May 12

The season three finale is scheduled for May 12. If you count Tuesdays on the calendar, however, that means there will be two weeks when Ellen’s Game of Games are reruns. A rep for the show tells us that one of the nights that will be a rerun is March 31; the show is new until then, on March 10, 17 and 24.

Then starting on April 7, the show will air a rerun episode at 8 p.m. and a new episode at 9 p.m. ET/PT. But there will be some other week in April that is a rerun as well.

The listings we have so far are for the new episodes on March 10, “Party in the Goo S.A.,” March 17, “Another Brick in the Taj Mah Wall,” and March 24, “Bye Bye Ms. American Pumpkin Pie.”

The logline for “Party in the Goo S.A.” says, “Contestants will play new game ‘Runaway Bride’ along with ‘Aw Snap’ and ‘Don’t Leave Me Hanging.’ Special guests Jeff Foxworthy and Kenan Thompson join Ellen to play ‘Stink Tank.’ The winner of each round advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the winner of that round advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.”

The description for “Another Brick in the Taj Mah Wall” says, “Contestants will play brand new games ‘Dirty Laundry’ and ‘Great Taj Mah Wall,’ along with favorites ‘You Bet Your Wife’ and ‘Mount St. Ellen.’ The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the person who wins that game advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.

And the description for “Bye Bye Ms. American Pumpkin Pie” reads, “Contestants will play ‘Don’t Leave me Hanging,’ ‘Buckin’ Blasters’ and ‘Taste Buds.’ Special guests singer/songwriters Charlie Puth and Halsey join Ellen to play ‘Stink Tank.’ The winner of each round advances to ‘Know or Go’ and the winner of that round advances to ‘Hot Hands’ for a chance to win a cash prize.”

“Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT until April 7 when new episodes move to 9 p.m. ET/PT, all on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Season 18 Schedule: How Many Blind Audition Episodes Are There?