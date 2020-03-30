How to Watch ‘Three Busy Debras’ Online Without Cable

There is no shortage of Adult Swim shows starring men but now women are finally crashing the party. The first female-led Adult Swim show is Three Busy Debras, a new comedy about three busy women all named Debra. It premieres Sunday, March 29 at midnight ET (as Sunday rolls into Monday, March 30).

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Three Busy Debras’ Preview

Three Busy Debras | Sunday, March 29 @ Midnight | adult swim

Three Busy Debras is created by and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, who are also executive producers alongside Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing. The titular three Debras all live in an affluent suburb called Lemoncurd and are involved in all kinds of suburban activities that keep them very busy. It’s sort of like The Stepford Wives by way of Adult Swim.

The show actually started as a one-act play in Brooklyn when the stars were between the ages of 19 and 23. According to a Vice article about the play, it touched on “incest, necrophilia, the Holocaust, 9/11, Kony 2012, kidnapping, pedophilia, suicide, matricide, masturbation, infidelity committed with ghosts, and brunch.”

Within the trio, the first Debra is a white supremacist, the second one is having an inappropriate relationship with her autistic son, and the third believes there’s no such thing as rape.

“They have no historical or cultural context for anything,” Stonoha told Vice, with Jouhari adding, “They’re not consciously trying to be terrible — they just are because they’re dumb.”

Case Closed | Three Busy Debras | adult swim

The play’s director Jake Fogelnest said that it’s meant to be shocking, but he thinks the creators get away with the shocking content because it’s done in a smart way and offers a pointed commentary on life in the digital age.

“There’s something about three young women who are clearly brilliant writers and clearly brilliant performers, who are also clearly strong feminists. In a way, it’s sort of like, ‘Let’s take all of the worst things that we’re afraid of and that we’re sick of, embrace them, and reflect it back to people.’ You can joke about anything. It just has to be smart,” said Fogelnest.

Now five years later, the play has come to Adult Swim. It sounds like the show is slightly toned down from the one-act play… but not by much.

“One’s a b*tch, one’s a c*nt, one’s a moron,” Honig told Vulture in a recent interview. “They’re all based on our personalities, so you have to guess which one is which.”

She added, “A lot of the way we write these characters is knowing the Debras are bad women. The Debras are absolutely capitalist; they’re absolutely not feminists. They’re absolutely not intersectional. That also comes across in the treatment of Mitra’s Debra. We treat [her] as ‘other’ because she is a not-white Debra.”

Town Tube Tying | Three Busy Debras | adult swim

The creators are also very excited to be the first women-led Adult Swim show, especially because they knew Adult Swim would be the perfect landing place for their brand of humor.

“It’s mostly just exciting to us because this is a place where we felt like we could do what we wanted to do, and it was where we wanted to make a show, so it actually happening was really, really cool to us,” said Jouhari.

Three Busy Debras premieres Sunday, March 29 at midnight on Adult Swim.

