How to Watch ACC Tournament 2020 Online Without Cable

The ACC Tournament kicks off Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The first two games of the tournament will be on the ACC Network, and the rest will be on either ESPN or ESPN2. The complete schedule can be found below.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch every ACC Tournament game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

2020 ACC Tournament Schedule

2020 ACC Tournament Preview

The Florida State Seminoles are fresh from winning their first ACC regular season championship in three decades, and will be the favorites to win the tourney. The Virginia Cavaliers, Duke Blue Devils, and Louisville Cardinals are also strong candidates to come away with a tournament championship. Here’s a look at each of the bracket matchups:

No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 13 Pittsburgh will kick things off Tuesday. The Demon Deacons averaged 73.3 points a game during the regular season, which was fifth in the ACC. Wake Forest beat Duke on February 25 in a double-overtime thriller, but lost its most recent two games, entering this one on a bit of a skid. Pitt hasn’t won since February 8, dropping its last seven games. The Panthers have the better defense, though, allowing 68.7 points a game, while the Demon Deacons are giving up 77 points per contest, which was the worst in the conference.

No. 11 Virginia Tech will take on No. 14 North Carolina in the second matchup in the first round. The Hokies finished the season going 2-10 in their final 12 games. The Tar Heels are fresh from a hard-fought loss to Duke last Saturday. UNC is scoring 73.3 points a game, which is fourth in the ACC, but they have had significant issues on defense, giving up 75.1 points a game. The Hokies are scoring 65.2 points per contest, and they are allowing 69.7 a game to opposing teams. The Tar Heels had won three straight prior to falling to Duke, so this one should be interesting.

No. 8 Clemson and No. 9 Miami kick off the second round of the tourney. Clemson has three wins against ranked teams this season, and they’re all in this tourney (Duke, FSU and Louisville), so the Tigers are capable of taking out anyone at any given time. The Hurricanes have three players scoring in double figures led by guard Chris Lykes, who is netting 15.2 points a game, but their defense has been leaky. The Hurricanes gave up an average of 75.1 points a game during the regular season, while the Tigers allowed just 66.3, which was third in the ACC.

No. 5 NC State will meet the winner of No. 12 Wake Forest/ No. 13 Pittsburgh matchup. The Wolfpack are scoring just over 71 points a game, while giving up just over 71 points per game. NC State went 1-5 during the regular season against ranked teams, so it has yet to win big games regularly. Thus, this tourney will be quite the test for the Wolfpack.

No. 7 Notre Dame will face off against No. 10 Boston College in the second round. The Eagles ended their season losing five in a row, while the Fighting Irish won four of their last six. Notre Dame has four players scoring 10+ points a game, led by forward John Mooney, who is averaging a double-double: 16.5 points and 12.8 rebounds, both of which lead the team. The Irish and the Eagles split their season series, with each team winning on the road.

No. 6 Syracuse will take on the winner of the No. 11 Virginia Tech/No. 14 North Carolina game. The Orange are second in the ACC in scoring, netting 73.7 points a game. Syracuse stumbled a bit towards the end of the regular season, losing five of its last eight. The Orange lost to UNC in their only matchup this season, and they split with Virginia Tech, going 1-1.

No. 1 Florida State will play the winner of No. 8 Clemson/ No. 9 Miami battle. FSU won six of its final seven games, and is arguably the most well-balanced team in the tourney. The Seminoles are the only team in the ACC to rank in the top five in the conference in both scoring offense and scoring defense.

No. 2 Virginia will play against the winner of the No. 7 Notre Dame/ No. 10 Boston College game. The Cavaliers boast the best defense in the country, allowing just 54.2 points a game. Virginia has done it with defense all season, and this tourney should be no different. They are scoring just 57.7 points per contest, however, which is last in the ACC.

No. 4 Duke’s opponent is TBD, as is No. 3 Louisville’s. The Blue Devils have the nation’s second-best offense, scoring 82.5 points a game, but they have proven to be vulnerable at multiple times throughout the season. Vernon Carey Jr. leads the way for the Blue Devils, scoring 17.8 points a game. As for the Tigers, they have lost four of their last seven, ending their season on a not-so-high note. Louisville had the second-best defense in the ACC during the regular season, allowing just 65.8 points per contest to opposing teams.