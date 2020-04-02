How to Watch ‘David Blaine: The Magic Way’ Online Without Cable

Everybody needs a little magic in their lives and perhaps now we need it more than ever. Luckily, David Blaine is here to help with an all-new special titled David Blaine: The Magic Way, airing Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the David Blaine special on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the David Blaine special on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the David Blaine special on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘David Blaine: The Magic Way’ Preview

David Blaine – The Magic Way April 1st 2020 at 10pmDavid Blaine returns to ABC with an all-new celebrity-filled street magic special on Wednesday, April 1 2020 at 10|9c Celebrities announced to appear in the special: Michael Jordan Derek Jeter Hannah Jeter John Krasinski Emily Blunt Odell Beckham Jr Tom Brady Gisele Bundchen Bryan Cranston Aaron Paul Dr. Dre James Corden David Dobrik Jamie Foxx Dave Chappelle David Blaine – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Blaine #DavidBlaineTheMagicWay Video taken from ABC Network’s facebooks post ( https://www.facebook.com/270204986356978/posts/3164472346930213/?vh=e&d=n). 2020-03-25T00:04:36.000Z

David Blaine’s most high-profile stunts may be crazy endurance tests, but he is also a gifted close-up magician. In a new one-hour special called The Magic Way, he will get back to his roots by performing street magic tricks and illusions on his famous friends.

Celebrities appearing on the special include NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., husband and wife actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, comedian Dave Chappelle, TV host James Corden, actor Bryan Cranston, YouTube personality David Dobrik, rapper Dr. Dre, actor Jamie Foxx, MLB player Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and actor Aaron Paul.

According to ABC’s press release, it has been over 20 years since Blaine’s first TV special, “Street Magic,” debuted on ABC. Since then, the magician has done numerous live television events and specials, from “Buried Alive” and “Frozen in Time” to “Vertigo.” Blain repeatedly pushes himself beyond the limits of human endurance.

He has survived being entombed in an underground plastic box beneath a three-ton water tank for seven days with no food and little water, was encased in a large block of ice in New York City’s Times Square and stood atop a 100-foot-tall pillar in New York’s Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net. He also once performed a slime decapitation trick at the Kids Choice Awards. Blaine’s last television special, “Beyond Magic,” aired in 2016 on ABC.

In a fun preview on Instagram, Blaine teaches Beckham Jr. a card trick and then challenges Ellen DeGeneres, Brad, Dobrik, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Jaden Smith to try the trick for themselves.

He also posted a tribute to healthcare workers who are the “heroes around the world” right now “for the amazing care they provide each and every day, even in the most challenging of circumstances.”

David Blaine: The Magic Way airs Wednesday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch’ Online Without Cable