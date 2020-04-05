How to Watch Kim Kardashian Justice Project Online Without Cable

Media mogul Kim Kardashian West isn’t just a reality TV star on E!. On Sunday, April 5, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen, she is premiering a new documentary titled The Justice Project, which chronicles her efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.

‘Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project’ Preview

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project is a two-hour documentary taking a look inside Kardashian West’s efforts to reform the American criminal justice system and fight for people she believes have been wronged by it.

The show’s press release reads, “With 2.2 million men and women behind bars in the United States, more than any other country, Kim Kardashian West is making it her personal mission to address the criminal reform crisis and make an impactful change.”

It all started with Kardashian West heard the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence as a first-time nonviolent offender. She eventually helped secure clemency for Johnson, but the case opened Kardashian West’s eyes to how many people in the system have stories just like Johnson’s.

The show captures Kim as she lends a hand to right injustices and advocate for change by exploring the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard, all of whom she and the legal experts she is working alongside believe have been unfairly sentenced. The documentary follows the origins of their individual stories, revealing the devastating circumstances that led them to take the actions that changed their lives forever. In her crusade to shed light on the criminal justice system and help people who are impacted by incarceration, Kim travels to the prisons, speaks to the families and friends, lobbies public officials, and consults with lawyers as well as her own legal team from #cut50 to develop strategies to facilitate their release. Along the way, the film documents the progress that led to Momolu Stewart’s and David Sheppard’s releases. It also highlights Kim’s growing understanding of mandatory sentencing, the damaging problems of mass incarceration, and the importance of educational programs and rehabilitation efforts for a successful reentry into society.

The show also touches on Kardashian West’s own journey to become a lawyer, which she told the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour is something she feels can make a real difference.

“Once you get so deep into the system … you just can’t give up. Like, there’s so much that can be done in every single area. So, it can be exhausting, frustrating, but I know that we can make a difference,” said Kardashian West, adding, “All the criticism in the world will not deter me from what I really want to do and I hope that The Justice Project can really — I hope that people can be more empathetic and feel that by giving people like those who are featured in The Justice Project a second chance … so I just hope that for whatever reason they tune it, that their hearts are opened the way that mine was when I started this and is every time I read a different letter from someone else.”

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.

