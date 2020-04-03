How to Watch ‘Siren’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

The fantasy mermaid drama Siren returns for its third season on Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with back to back episodes on Freeform.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Siren’ Season 3 Preview

Siren Season 3 | Official Trailer | A Mermaid BabyRyn's baby is born and a new threat looms on the horizon. Siren season 3 premieres April 2nd on Freeform.

Siren is set in Bristol Cove, an idyllic coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the series began, a young woman named Ryn (Eline Powell) came to town and began wreaking havoc on its residents as she looked for her missing sister, Donna (Sibongile Mlambo), who was captured by fishermen and imprisoned by the local military. She befriended local marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and they worked together to keep Ryn’s secret.

In season two, Ryn returned to the sea and was trying to get pregnant but due to pollution, mermaids cannot reproduce anymore. Ben and Maddie taught Ryn about what is basically IVF and her embryo was later implanted into Meredith (Kiomi Pyke). Ben was also wrestling with his decision to let environmental reporter Ian (Luc Roderique) drown because a flash-forward showed him that if he saved Ian, it would eventually lead to Maddie’s death and Ryn’s capture.

When season three picks back up with “Borders,” which sees an old friend visiting Helen (Rena Owen), a new mermaid arriving in town whose motives are questioned by Ryn, and Maddie learning the truth behind Ian’s death. Ben also fights for his mother’s treatment and Xander (Ian Verdun) takes on more responsibility in town.

Siren Season 3, Episode 1 | Sneak Peek: Ryn Cooks Up A Storm | FreeformSiren Season 3 premieres Thursday, April 2nd on Freeform.

The second episode, titled “Revelations,” also airs April 2 and its description reads, “When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted (David Cubitt) revisits the past.”

After premiering with back to back episodes, Siren goes back to airing one episode per week. The April 9 episode is titled “Survivor” and promises, “Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mom, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza (Georgia Scarlet Waters) to help contact Sarge (Hugo Ateo).”

Siren airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

