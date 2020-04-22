How to Watch Bruce Springsteen New Jersey Live Stream Concert

On Wednesday, April 22, some of New Jersey’s biggest stars are coming together (virtually) to host a fundraiser for the Garden State’s most vulnerable communities that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

Here is how to watch a live stream online:

The Live Stream

Various stations are carrying live streams on their websites and Facebook pages, including WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV. The event is also streaming on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, and local radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, and Q104.3.

It all starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 22. The event will raise money for the NJPRF (New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund) and will also honor those battling the virus on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, according to the official site.

The event will also be rebroadcast five times.

“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best – take care of one another,” said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy in a statement. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”

The Performers

This special evening will feature New Jersey’s biggest champions and celebrities participating from their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. This recognition of New Jersey’s strength and character will also include first-hand accounts from front-line workers and citizens impacted by the pandemic.

Additionally, the event will benefit from the talents of Irving Azoff, Jon Landau and Joel Peresman. Azoff, who manages Bon Jovi, and Landau, who manages Springsteen, are two of the top managers in the music business. Peresman is president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

In a preview video of the special, Springsteen says, “These are uncertain times. What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends and certainly all of those on the front lines … We are practicing some social distancing, we are staying at home … we need to pull together and start the healing at home. So please, help the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.”

This is not the first time Springsteen and Bon Jovi have headlined a relief concert. On 12-12-12, they were part of the massive concert to raise money for Hurricane Sandy relief. Springsteen opened the event with a set with his E Street Band and Bon Jovi joined them for “Born to Run” at the end of it. Bon Jovi later returned to the stage for his own set and Springsteen joined him on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.”

Jersey 4 Jersey kicks off Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

