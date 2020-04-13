How to Watch Harvey Weinstein ID Documentary Online

Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Investigation Discovery (ID). According to Discovery, the true crime special will “uncover, for the first time, unknown details behind today’s most heinous crimes, beginning with Hollywood’s most hated man, Harvey Weinstein.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can stream ID and watch the Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device:

Investigation Discovery (ID) is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Investigation Discovery (ID). Moreover, as a special offer that ends on midnight MST (2 a.m. ET/11 p.m. PT) on April 12, you can get a 7-day free trial and don’t need a credit card (only an email address) to sign up:

Sling TV 7-Day Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Harvey Weinstein: ID Breaking Now live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The Documentary Will Feature Interviews With Rowena Chiu, Rosanna Arquette & Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

The documentary will highlight new interviews with several of Weinstein’s alleged victims, including former assistant Rowena Chiu, who accused the disgraced movie mogul of trying to rape her in 1998 during a late-night meeting at the Venice Film Festival. The series will also include interviews with actress Rosanna Arquette and Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, as well as discussions with Weinstein’s lawyers and many others.

“Weinstein was a monster, masked as a mogul, and as we developed this series which will investigate society’s most heinous criminals, he was at the top of our list,” Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, said of the documentary. “Using a unique breaking news style, our team will share unseen documents, forensic evidence and heartbreaking personal accounts that further expose Weinstein’s reign of terror in Hollywood.”

Chiu hopes the documentary will help continue shedding light on the #MeToo movement in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It took a long time, an entire movement for some survivors to have the courage to come out,” she said, according to Page Six. “I would hope that when the world finally gets back to business after coronavirus some of that momentum will continue.”

The first installment of the documentary will air on the Investigation Discovery network this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

