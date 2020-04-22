How to Donate to the New Jersey Coronavirus Pandemic Relief Fund

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) has organized the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit concert with the goal to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus impacts in the state. It’s described by the organization as a “one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities.”

Donations can be made online on the NJPRF website and by clicking the ‘Donate Now’ button on the home page. Donations can also be made by check or wire transfer, with the details of those options also listed on the website. NJPRF states that “One hundred percent of all online donations will go directly to help those in need.”

The event will be broadcast on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. ET. and will be available to watch or listen to on many different channels. It will feature music from some of the biggest stars from the state, like Halsey, Tony Bennett, Bruce Springsteen and Charlie Puth, as well as guest appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, Chris Rock and more.

NJPRF’s Mission Is to Raise Funds & Coordinate Resources to Respond to the Medical, Social and Economic Impact of Coronavirus on the State

The NJPRF was launched on March 24 to organize resources and raise money to meet the essential needs of the state and fight the impacts of COVID-19 in New Jersey. As per its website:

NJPRF will provide grants to existing organizations with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities. One hundred percent of every dollar received online by NJPRF will go to organizations that provide essential services to those in need and to assist those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has four main objectives, which are to stop the spread of the virus in the state, support healthcare and frontline workers, help communities that are more vulnerable and rebuild the state’s communities. According to the pro-bono CEO, Josh Weinreich, the organization received a generous donation that is covering all the administrative costs of the fund, so that all donations received online can go directly toward fighting the impacts of COVID-19.

The Organization Has Already Raised $20 Million & Announced Healthcare & Food Security Grants

On April 13, the fund announced that it had raised $20 million in less than three weeks. Its first round of grants was announced on April 9, targeting food security and helping pantries. The press release explains, “These initial grants reflect the realities of drastically increased economic challenges in New Jersey and the logistical difficulties of getting food to the people who need it most.”

On April 20, NJPRF announced more grants to organizations that provide testing, care, and self-quarantine options to the state’s most vulnerable populations, including “pregnant women, the homeless, and those seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder.” It also provided additional food security grants to more pantries in the state.

The First Lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, founded the organization. She said, “The COVID-19 virus has already had far-reaching societal ramifications that have overwhelmingly and disproportionally impacted low- to-middle-income residents and New Jersey’s small business community. We are committed to the task of identifying the most effective interventions, determining community needs, and raising essential funds and awareness as we battle this challenge.”

