How to Watch RuPaul Celebrity Drag Race Online Free

VH1 is about to premiere a new drag show called RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race where renowned drag queen RuPaul recruits celebrities to get glammed up and participate in drag-tastic nights of fun. It premieres Friday, April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT following an all-new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race Preview

VH1 is expanding the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise with a new series titled RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. This new four-part event series will feature stars from across film, music, television, and comedy opening up their hearts to “the transformative power of drag.”

“Each week, a trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them. They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn’t change who they are but reveals who they are,” teases the press release.

The “Queen Supremes” who will be helping these celebrities transform include Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The trio of celebs will be competing for a prize — the title of America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar and $30,000 for the charity of their choice.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said host and executive producer RuPaul in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

RuPaul is keeping quiet about which celebrities are participating, but the episode description of this week’s Drag Race promises a fun competition: “It’s time for America’s first drag queen president! The queens argue in a fabulous presidential debate. Actors Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom guest judge.”

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 followed by Untucked. However, for the next four weeks, Untucked will move to 11 p.m. ET/PT to make room for RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race at 9:30 p.m.

