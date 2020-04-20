How to Watch ‘Dragnificent’ Season 1 Online Without Cable

TLC is debuting a new lifestyle series this week in Dragnificent, which features four drag queens helping various women go on life-changing journeys of self-discovery. It premieres Sunday, April 19 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Dragnificent on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Dragnificent’ Preview

The Queens Help Emily Bring Out Her Inner Diva! | Drag Me Down The Aisle

Dragnificent features four drag queens — Alexis Michelle, BeBe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor — who are going to “lip the switch and sprinkle their glitz on people who desperately wish for a mega- makeover as part of an upcoming life milestone.”

The premiere episode is titled “One Tough Bride” and it features Corinne, a “tough wrestler who hides her insecurities behind her wrestling persona.” The Queens are there to give her a bridal transformation so that she has “the confidence to be her true self on her wedding day.”

The second episode, airing Monday, April 20, is called “Not Your Typical High School Reunion” and it features a woman named Danyale who is “named queen of her 30th all-class, high school reunion and desperately needs the queens to help her prepare for the coronation; she struggles to find herself beautiful and wonders if she’ll ever be ready to be queen.”

At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Benet told the audience that this is really just about love and bringing love to different people.

BeBe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, Jujubee & Alexis Michelle Preview 'Dragnificent'

“At the end of the day, we are also human beings with stories and we can also identify with those stories, so being able to travel and meet these beautiful, different families and hearing their stories, like we identify with them. And it’s just so touching. People need love. People need us to be their cheerleaders and they need to be celebrated,” said Benet.

Thor adds that the show almost feels like they’re being therapists for the people they’re helping.

“We have to ask these really tough questions to every one of the fabulous ladies that we do the makeover and transformation with. We have to ask them the tough questions because once they start opening up, it is easier to transform them because now you let it all go and now let’s build you back up and instill that confidence inside you,” said Thor, to which Benet added, “And you can tell it’s working because a lot of them are in touch with us after filming the show.”

“It’s a fully-realized version of themselves and it’s the best version of themselves,” Jujubee added.

Dragnificent premieres Sunday, April 19 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC before moving to its regular timeslot of Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT starting on April 20.

