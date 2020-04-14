How to Watch Songland Season 2 Online Without Cable

The sleeper hit of summer 2019, Songland, is back starting Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Tune in to see which budding songwriters will have their numbers picked up by big-time musical acts.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch new episodes of Songland on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Songland’ Season 2 Preview

Songland Season 2: First Look – Featuring Boyz II Men, H.E.R., Martina McBride and More

The first season of Songland featured artists John Legend, Will.i.am, Kelsea Ballerini, the Jonas Brothers, Meghan Trainor, Aloe Blacc, Macklemore, Old Dominion, Leona Lewis, Charlie Puth, and OneRepublic. In each artist’s episode, he or she chose a winning song from the four presented by the different songwriters who are competing that episode. The artists then released the song — to great success. In the first season, the winning songs collectively scored over 200 million digital downloads and many of them hit No. 1 on an iTunes chart.

“Greenlight” by Jonas Brothers hit No. 1 on the iTunes Overall Charts

“Better Luck Next Time” by Kelsea Ballerini hit No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart and No. 2 on the iTunes Overall Charts

“Be Nice” by Black Eyed Peas ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Charts

“Shadow” by Macklemore (ft. IRO) ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Chart

“Solo Quiero (Somebody to Love)” by Leona Lewis, Cali y El Dandee and Juan Magan reached No. 1 on the iTunes Latino chart

“We Need Love” by John Legend ranked No. 1 on the iTunes R&B chart

In preparation for the second season, NBC has put full episodes of season one on YouTube free for viewers.

Madeline Merlo Performs "I'll Drink to That" (Original Song Performance) – Songland 2020

Now the show is back for summer 2020, with some of the biggest stars in music looking for their next hit single. For season two, the guest artists include Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

Ester Dean, Shane McAnally, and Ryan Tedder are back as the judges/producers; after the four songwriters present their numbers each week, the guest artist chooses three to advance to the next round, where they each work with one of the judges/producers to get the song in a finalized format. The songwriters then perform the reworked song and the guest artist chooses one to record.

The preview for season two features H.E.R. saying, “What makes a great song? Something that’s unforgettable. Songland is the place to find these records.”

“What this show is about is showcasing the art of collaboration and the art of songwriting,” says Tedder.

It is fascinating to watch a song go through the brainstorming and workshopping steps. It is also really interesting to hear what different artists are looking for in what songs they choose.

Songland airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

