How to Watch ‘Vida’ Season 3 Online Without Cable

Surprise Starz hit Vida is returning Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT for its third and final season following the ups and downs of the Hernandez sisters and their loved ones.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here’s how to watch episodes of Vida live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Vida’ Season 3 Preview

Vida has aired two successful seasons on Starz, earning critical praise and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. Now it returns for its third and final season, which sees the Hernandez sisters' temporary happiness shattering.

"Vida" returns with Hernandez sisters, Emma and Lyn, riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming, and their love lives are actually flourishing — until they discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. They find themselves face-to-face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should each move on alone — for good this time.

Vida has aired two successful seasons on Starz, earning critical praise and a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2019. Now it returns for its third and final season, which sees the Hernandez sisters’ temporary happiness shattering.

“Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera) [are] riding on the heels of success. The bar is booming and their love lives are actually flourishing… until the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace,” teases Starz’s season description. “The sisters find themselves face to face with old ghosts and new enemies, all while deciding if they can continue together as a family or if they should move on alone, for good this time.”

The episode descriptions tease that a “looming figure” from the sisters’ past will return and Lyn and Emma will be forced to deal “with their daddy issues.” At the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour, the actors teased that the sisters are in a really good place in season three… for a while.

“In season three the relationship [between them] is much better,” said Barrera. “Season three starts on a high. The bar is thriving. Emma finally validated Lyn and I think empowered Lyn to keep bringing new ideas for what to do with the bar and to keep people coming in. So their relationship actually starts off great. So that means that the drama is going to have to happen elsewhere in their personal lives, and there’s a lot of secrets that come out into the light in the third season.”

Vida focuses on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn't be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and surprising truth about their mother's identity.

The cast and creators also said that it has meant so much to them to be able to tell the stories they are telling on Vida — stories that aren’t often told on TV.

“I think that the conversation around or about Latinx people has always been about Latinx people, and this time it’s coming from our perspective, and it’s a story that’s not just about immigration and struggle. It’s a story of two sisters who are bringing a bar into success and the different people in their lives and in this community and a ton of queer people which we don’t normally see in this community or pay attention to. And, yeah, it’s empowering for everyone,” said Roberta Colindrez, who plays Emma’s love interest, Nico, on the show.

Prada added, “I think culture is thirsty for that representation and for those options, and we have networks and people giving us that opportunity, and I think that that’s a big part of it because like if the space isn’t there, if you’re not giving them the actual money to make the show you can’t tell that story. You’re going to keep regurgitating the same stuff. So I think that is a big part of it, is just that we’re finally cracking into a little bit of like the purse strings so that we can actually just get to tell the stories and hire people that are going to then hire the other people that are going to tell stories authentically.”

Vida’s third and final season premieres Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

