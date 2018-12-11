‘Power’ Crew Member Pedro Jimenez Killed on Set, Stars Share Tributes

Pedro Jimenez was a 63-year-old crew member on the hit Starz show “Power.” He died after being struck by a car in Brooklyn early in the morning of December 10, 2018. New York City police said Jimenez had been setting up traffic cones ahead of a scheduled shoot for the day.
The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Douglass Street in the Boerum Hill neighborhood. A 64-year-old driver collided with Jimenez, knocking him to the ground. Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The crash is under investigation.
The New York Post, citing police, reported that the driver also worked on the TV show. The newspaper spoke with a witness, Hanna Heldenmuth, who lives across the street from where the crash occurred. She said the driver got out of his SUV and was frantically yelling for help. “He was a mess. I was in pain for him. I was literally in tears just listening to this guy screaming.”
Pedro Jimenez had reportedly been with the show since its debut in 2014. He lived in Inwood.
The show’s production was temporarily shut down. Starz issued a brief statement following the news that Jimenez had died. The statement was not published on the Starz social media accounts, but it was printed by the New York Daily News: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’ family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”
Members of the cast shared their own tributes to Pedro Jimenez. Executive producer 50 Cent wrote on Twitter, “I just learned we lost Pedro Jimenez, a member of the Power production team early this morning. My prayers and condolences are with the entire Jimenez family.” He included a black box as an image.
Actors Naturi Naughton, Omari Hardwick, and Joseph Sikora also posted tributes to Instagram. Sikora shared that Jimenez always had a smile on his face and had brought “so much love” to the set. Naturi Naughton wrote that Jimenez’s death had left her speechless and offered prayers to his family. And Omari Hardwick, the lead character of the drama series, described Jimenez as beautiful, hardworking and gracious in his tribute.
I sit next to my family as i type this post of a day gone the worst. Started as a regular ole workday for everyone of us. Ironically for me the night prior saw me as part of the special CNN Heroes annual gala honoring local yet worldwide heroes. I found myself presenting to 1 of those heroes. And now, as the man who was given the challenge of quarterbacking this very formidable team into 6 successful seasons of play, i find myself presenting along with my colleagues & producers this tragic tragic news of one of our work family members losing his life on the job. Unless under a rock ….all of you who have rooted for me & this show…..have heard me pay homage to our crew over & over & over again. I was born a team player & will leave this earth as one. On this “just another work day”, we all were & are faced with the harshest of realities that a wife has lost her husband, children their father & friends…..their beautiful hardworking GRACIOUS Pedro. As the QB of this show & as the face of the network, this has of course affected me. But as a person in communication & exchange of spirit as much as i was with good ole Pedro…i’m rocked. NO team ever imagines losing a teammate. Let alone like this. On behalf of ALL of us here at Power, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Jimenez family & God, we ask that you warmly receive our good ole Pedro. Please send up prayers for the Jimenez family while loving on your own 🙏🏽