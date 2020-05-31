How to Watch Epix Laurel Canyon Documentary Online Without Cable

A new two-part documentary about the lively Los Angeles music scene from 1965 to 1975 is premiering Sunday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX when Laurel Canyon boogies onto the scene.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Laurel Canyon on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Laurel Canyon’ Preview

Laurel Canyon (EPIX 2020 Series) – Official TrailerLaurel Canyon, a two-part doc series premiering 5/31 at 9/8c, only on EPIX. #LaurelCanyon https://www.facebook.com/EPIX/ https://twitter.com/epixhd https://instagram.com/epix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix Laurel Canyon is a two-part doc series that pulls back the curtain on a mythical world and provides an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it. Through a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, the series features an intimate portrait of the artists who created a musical revolution that changed popular culture. Uniquely immersive and experiential, this event takes us back in time to a place where a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles became a musical petri dish. Featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Doors, Linda Ronstadt, Eagles, and many more. 2020-04-20T18:29:44Z

Directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles), this two-part documentary features “an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution through a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings.”

It is a feature-length documentary that looks to “pull back the curtain on a mythical world and provide an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it,” featuring “an intimate portrait of the artists who created a music revolution that would change popular culture.”

The special includes all-new, original interviews with Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Michelle Phillips, Graham Nash, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt, Roger McGuinn and more, the “uniquely immersive and experiential docuseries takes us back in time to a place where a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles became a musical petri dish,” according to EPIX’s press release.

Laurel Canyon (EPIX 2020 Series) – Official Teaser TrailerLaurel Canyon, a two-part doc series premiering 5/31 at 9/8c, only on EPIX. #LaurelCanyon https://www.facebook.com/EPIX/ https://twitter.com/epixhd https://instagram.com/epix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix Laurel Canyon is a two-part doc series that pulls back the curtain on a mythical world and provides an up-close look at the lives of the musicians who inhabited it. Through a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, the series features an intimate portrait of the artists who created a musical revolution that changed popular culture. Uniquely immersive and experiential, this event takes us back in time to a place where a rustic canyon in the heart of Los Angeles became a musical petri dish. Featuring the music of Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Doors, Linda Ronstadt, Eagles, and many more. 2020-04-17T20:56:04Z

“Laurel Canyon was a place people were attracted to like a magnet. It was a very small community of musicians and long-haired weirdos. We were at the very center of this beautiful bubble of creativity and friendship,” says the voiceover in the trailer.

In one preview scene, Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas shares the story of how they wrote “California Dreamin,'” saying, “‘California Dreamin” was written in New York in the early 1960s, years before we actually recorded it. I was begging John to go to California and he said we can’t, that’s not where the business is. The business is in New York. But one night, John woke me up in the middle of the night: ‘Wake up, I’m writing a song, listen to this.’ I said, ‘It’s beautiful, John.’ He said, ‘Help me write it.’ I said, ‘Tomorrow.’ He said, ‘No, help me write it now.'”

The documentary also shows Jim Morrison talking about “Love Street,” which was written about Morrison’s girlfriend Pam, who lived above the Canyon Country Store, the “heart of Laurel Canyon.”

Laurel Canyon premieres Sunday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX. Part II airs Sunday, June 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

