How to Watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Online

This spinoff of the popular Discovery Channel show Naked and Afraid is entering its sixth season, bringing with it a whole new batch of survivalists — and a new twist. Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 premieres Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Naked and Afraid XL on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Season 6 Preview

The All-Stars Reach Extraction! | Naked and Afraid XL (Season 4)To finish the challenge, the survivalists must complete a brutal extraction across deadly killing fields of lions, crocodiles and leopards. Don't miss a new season of Naked and Afraid XL Sunday, May 24 8/7c! Stream Full Episodes of Naked and Afraid XL: https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/naked-and-afraid-xl/ Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NakedandAfraid https://www.facebook.com/Discovery Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NakedAndAfraid https://twitter.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/Discovery/ 2020-05-10T19:21:34Z

The sixth season of Naked and Afraid XL puts its contestants in the harshest environment yet — and also includes an after show.

According to Discovery’s description of the season, “The scorching savannah of South Africa sets the stage for a Naked and Afraid XL challenge unlike anything ever attempted on previous seasons. Twelve survivalists enter The Valley of the Banished. With resources scarcer than ever, it’s the ultimate take on survival of the fittest, leaving no room for slackers. To make it through this 40-day challenge alive, every survivalist will have to earn every step; while weak links will be cast out for the greater good of the group. All must give it their all or get out.”

The 12 survivalists are:

Dawn Dussault – Kanata, Ontario

Joshua Bell – Statham, Georgia

Kate Wentworth – Passadumkeag, Maine

Makani Nalu – Venice, California

Wes Harper – Cary, North Carolina

Seth Reece – Shortsville, New York

Ryan Eacret – Hot Springs, Arkansas

Suzänne Zeta– Ashland, Virginia

Bulent Gurcan – Point Roberts, Washington

Gwen Grimes – Eagle, Alaska

Sarah Bartell – Goldendale, Washington

Jonathan Bonessi – Southampton, New York

Naked in Shark Infested Waters | Naked and Afraid XL (Season 5)The survivalists scramble for a 5-mile extraction journey through shark-infested water Don't miss a new season of Naked and Afraid XL Sunday, May 24 8/7c! Stream Full Episodes of Naked and Afraid XL: https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/naked-and-afraid-xl/ Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NakedandAfraid https://www.facebook.com/Discovery Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NakedAndAfraid https://twitter.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/Discovery/ 2020-05-17T13:00:04Z

It sounds like they immediately jump out to some high-stakes drama:

With food scarce, Bulent hunts any way possible and after a string of successes, declares himself the “bare-handed killer.” Makani is a vegetarian who survived her 21-day challenge eating plants and basking in “photosynthetic heaven” when she found sunshine. But Africa quickly tests those survival strategies. During his 21-day challenge, Joshua Bell famously chose duct tape as his survival item. But when his new partners see they’re paired with “Duct Tape Boy,” Joshua’s attempt at redemption immediately becomes an uphill battle. Desperate for food, Gwen and Wes think they’ve scored when they find a large patch of aloe but quickly learn this plant is not only inedible, it could be toxic. Seth struggled to work with his teammates and tapped out during his 21-day challenge. He’s in Africa seeking redemption, but constant conflict with his partner Suzänne puts his plans for 40 days at risk. Jon, Sarah, and Ryan share their watering hole with aggressive crocodiles. Every attempt to get food or water could end their challenge and their lives.

Furthermore, following some episodes of season six, XL veterans will weigh in on how things are going in Naked and Afraid XL: Clothed and Opinionated, airing May 24 at 10 p.m., and June 7 and June 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT — and the veterans do not hold back on their commentary and opinions.

Naked and Afraid XL season 6 premieres Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

