How to Watch Stargirl TV Show Online Without Cable

The latest superhero show to grace the TV airwaves is Stargirl, based on the DC Comics series of the same name. It premieres Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Stargirl on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

The CW (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Stargirl Season 1 episodes live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch new episodes on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The CW (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Stargirl Season 1 episodes live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include CW (live in select markets):

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Stargirl live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Stargirl’ Season 1 Preview

DC's Stargirl | Behind The Scenes With The Cast | The CWDC's Stargirl premieres Tuesday, May 19.

Brec Bassinger (Bella and the Bulldogs, The Haunted Hathaways) stars as Courtney Whitmore, a high school sophomore who discovers a cosmic staff and is transformed into Stargirl, the new leader of the Justice Society of America.

The new show co-stars Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Courtney’s stepbrother, Jake Austin Walker as her classmate Henry King Jr., Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, a popular girl who is the daughter of supervillain Dragon King, Neil Jackson as Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, Christopher James Baker as Henry King SR./Brainwave, Amy Smart as Courtney’s mom, Barbara, and Luke Wilson as Courtney’s stepdad, Pat Dugan/STRIPE, the former sidekick to Starman.

The recurring cast includes Joel McHale as Starman, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler, aka the original Hourman, Brian Stapf as Ted Grant, aka the original Wildcat, Henry Thomas as Charles McNider, aka the original Doctor Mid-Nite, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks/Tigress, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence “Crusher” Crook/Sportsmaster, Stella Smith as Artemis Crock, and Nelson Lee as Dr. Ito/Dragon King.

According to The CW’s press release, the show “follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.”

DC's Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 1 | Trouble In The Lunch Room Scene | The CWDC's Stargirl premieres tonight at 8/7c on The CW.

The first episode is called “Pilot” and its description reads, “When Courtney’s seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles gets upended with a move to Blue Valley, Nebraska with her mother Barbara, stepfather Pat, and stepbrother Mike, she finds herself struggling to adapt to her new town and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat is harboring a major secret about his past, she ultimately becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of superheroes.”

The second episode is called “STRIPE,” and its description reads, “After Courtney has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat reveals the truth to her about their history. Meanwhile, Barbara is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping. Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.”

Stargirl joins a robust lineup of superhero shows on The CW that includes Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning and the recently-ended Arrow.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

