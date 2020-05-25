How to Watch The Titan Games Season 2 Online Without Cable

Wrestler/actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back for a second season of putting competitors through their paces on The Titan Games, which returns Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch The Titan Games on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Titan Games’ Season 2 Preview

The Titan Games is back with a special two-hour episode for its season 2 premiere as everyday people compete in insane head-to-head athletic challenges that test their mind, body, and heart.

The 13-episode season is broken down into regional brackets: West, Central, and East. Within each region, host Johnson has chosen one male and one female professional athlete to serve as the Titans, aka the pros that the competitors must face off against.

The Titans in season two are Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold-medal winning and current undisputed boxing world champion; Joe Thomas, NFL Iron Man Legend and 10x Pro-Bowler; Victor Cruz, Super Bowl champ; Hannah Teter, Olympic gold-medal-winning snowboarder; Jessie Graff, professional stunt woman and star of American Ninja Warrior; and Tyron Woodley, five-time UFC champion.

During the regional competitions, two contenders of each gender will battle in a best-of-three competition on obstacles, some of which appeared last season, and some of which are new. The contenders are battling it out for the chance to compete on the final obstacle course, called Mount Olympus. In order to be crowned a Titan, the competitors have to defeat a professional Titan and then maintain their position atop Mount Olympus.

Those that lose on Mount Olympus will have a chance to battle back during the Regional Finals. Ultimately, one male and one female from each region will move on to the finale.

In the finale, the six contestants left standing will battle against one another, with one man and one woman emerging as Titan Champion and each winning a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.

The Titan Games season s premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

