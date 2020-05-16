How to Watch Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant Online Free

The Oprah Winfrey Network star Iyanla Vanzant from Fix My Life is premiering a new show titled Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

OWN is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

OWN is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

‘Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant’ Preview

Iyanla Shares Her Story of Stabbing Her Abusive Ex-Husband | Iyanla: Fix My Life | OWNIn this digital exclusive, Iyanla recalls how she reaching her breaking point in an abusive relationship and stabbed her ex-husband. "It was his life or my life," Iyanla says, "But, that was it. I was done with him." For more on #FIXMYLIFE, visit http://WatchOWN.tv/Iyanla Find OWN on TV at http://www.oprah.com/FindOWN #OWNTV #FIXMYLIFE #IyanlaVanzant SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2 About Iyanla: Fix My Life: In the popular self-help series, “Iyanla: Fix My Life”, bestselling author, spiritual life coach and television host Iyanla Vanzant goes behind closed doors to help people whose relationships and lives have broken down. About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand — and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. Discover OWN TV: Find OWN on your TV!: http://bit.ly/1wJ0ugI Our Fantastic Lineup: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Connect with OWN Online: Visit the OWN WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Like OWN on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1AXYujp Follow OWN on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1sJin8Y Follow OWN on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LnqzMz Follow OWN on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/2dvfPeN Iyanla Shares Her Story of Stabbing Her Abusive Ex-Husband | Iyanla: Fix My Life | OWN http://www.youtube.com/user/OWN 2019-03-27T23:16:41Z

Iyanla Vanzant is the star of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s Fix My Life, which features motivational speaker and life coach Vanzant helping people overcome struggles in their own lives. After airing nine seasons of that successful self-help series, Vanzant is debuting a new series called Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant, which OWN is billing as Vanzant “offering her trusted guidance during the pandemic.”

Special guests on the program include Oprah Winfrey herself, plus Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Bebe Winans, financial educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and more surprise guests.

The press release describes the series as Vanzant providing “guidance on how to live beyond fear, one step at a time. This weekly series includes heart-to-heart conversations with experts and notable guests that explore the basis of human fear, offering guidance and tools that will support guests and viewers in living beyond the stress and anxieties they are now attributing to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

'Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant' Is Coming to OWN May 16th | Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant | OWNA new original series is joining OWN's popular Saturday night lineup beginning May 16th! Filmed virtually, ‘Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant’ will offer guidance on how to live beyond fear, one step at a time, straight from the inspirational life coach herself. Tune in to see Iyanla's heart-to-heart conversations with experts and notable guests, lending support to viewers living with stress attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant’ premieres Saturday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. For more on #oprahwinfreyshow, visit WatchOWN.tv/TOWS Find OWN on TV at http://www.oprah.com/FindOWN #OWNTV #FearNotwithIyanlaVanzant #IyanlaVanzant SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/1vqD1PN Download the Watch OWN App: http://bit.ly/2hr1nX2 About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand — and the magnetism of the channel. Winfrey provides leadership in programming and attracts superstar talent to join her in primetime, building a global community of like-minded viewers and leading that community to connect on social media and beyond. OWN is a singular destination on cable. Depth with edge. Heart. Star power. Connection. And endless possibilities. Discover OWN TV: Find OWN on your TV!: http://bit.ly/1wJ0ugI Our Fantastic Lineup: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Connect with OWN Online: Visit the OWN WEBSITE: http://bit.ly/1qMi2jE Like OWN on FACEBOOK: http://on.fb.me/1AXYujp Follow OWN on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/1sJin8Y Follow OWN on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/LnqzMz Follow OWN on PINTEREST: http://bit.ly/2dvfPeN 'Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant' Is Coming to OWN May 16th | Fear Not with Iyanla Vanzant | OWN http://www.youtube.com/user/OWN 2020-05-05T01:44:50Z

In the preview, video, Vanzant invites her fans to join her on a spiritual journey to confront the fears we are all facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Greetings, beloveds. I have said many times that I am not my sister’s keeper. I am my sister. And in these times when we are all experiencing the same conditions, concerns, and uncertainties, this has never been more true than it is now,” says Vanzant. “So I wanted to bring you a little good news. Starting Saturday, May 16, I’m bringing you a brand-new show called Fear Not. I hope you will accept this as my invitation to join me for some heart-to-heart conversations that will give us some useful tools and the most useful ways we can conquer some of the fears that we are all dealing with. It will be an hour of hope, of possibility, of strength, and sisterhood. Saturday nights starting May 16, see you there, beloveds.”

The video says Vanzant will offer tips and techniques on how to “live beyond fear, one step at a time.”

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition 2020 Online Free