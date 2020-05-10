How to Watch Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition 2020 Online Free

Tyler Florence and Anne Burrell are back for the 19th season of Worst Cooks in America, which serves as the sixth season of the Celebrity Edition. It premieres Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.



‘Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition’ Preview

It is time once again for a new batch of celebrity cooking disasters to enter “culinary boot camp” when Food Network chefs Tyler Florence and Anne Burrell put them through their paces as they try to become people who are not the Worst Cooks in America.

The star-studded cast this year includes Bachelorette star Wells Adams, The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Full House alum and comedian Dave Coulier, comedian Bridget Everett, Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan, actress/model Robin Givens, and comedian Brian Posehn.

According to the season description, “Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor. From a seafood challenge with live fish tanks to a rowdy dessert scramble game, anything can and does happen in Worst Cooks boot camp.”

“Worst Cooks: Celebrity Edition is fun, unpredictable and a great show for the whole family to enjoy together,” said Courtney White, president of the Food Network. “Watching these celebs transform from hilariously horrible in the kitchen to quality cooks is an enjoyable and inspirational ride.”

The season premiere description teases that the baseline challenge will task each celebrity cook to make their “go-to dinner party dish.” Then Tyler and Anne will choose their teams and show them how to fix their “dinner party dish-asters.”

The dishes will be turned into a “boozy brunch,” which the celebs much replicate in order to avoid elimination.

Then the rest of the season promises “a day-at-the-races competition, nautical-themed ceviche challenge, fan-favorite game ‘Remote Control Chef’ and the return of former competitor Carson Kressley. In the finale on Sunday, June 14, the two most-improved recruits must create a three-course restaurant-quality meal for guest judges Dan Churchill, Jeff Mauro, and Grace Mitchell. After a blind tasting, the judges determine who is awarded $25,000 for their charity and bragging rights for their team leader.”

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network.

