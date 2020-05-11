How to Watch Find Love Live Online Without Cable Free

This new reality show asks viewers “what if you could find our soulmate while you are live on TV?” Find Love Live premieres Sunday, May 10, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Find Love Live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TLC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Find Love Live live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

TLC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Find Love Live live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including TLC. Moreover, as part of Sling’s special “Happy Hour” promotion, you can sign up for Sling Blue anytime for free (no credit card required) and then watch for free between 5 p.m. and midnight ET:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Find Love Live live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Find Love Live’ Preview

Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, Find Love Live asks, “America has grown accustomed to swiping left and swiping right, but what if you had the chance to find your soul mate while you are live on TV?”

This “innovative new series seeks to help singles find their future partner from the comfort and safety of their couch.”

Here is how it will work, according to the TLC press release:

Viewers can expect the unexpected with this unprecedented — and unpredictable — new series. America is invited to call in and log on immediately to try to win the hearts of the featured single onscreen, or weigh in and cheer on via social media, and get a peek inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs.

Originally scheduled to premiere earlier this month by utilizing a traditional full production crew, Find Love Live will now air as a remote production. Hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, the production of the show will follow strict social distancing guidelines. All dates will be virtual. TLC is dedicated to help our viewers to stay informed, stay safe, and stay connected. We have partnered not only with No Kid Hungry but Love Is Louder so that people can stay both physically but mentally safe. Visit tlc.com/givealittle for resources.

“The runaway success of relationship programming like the 90 Day Fiance franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding ‘the one,’ continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC. “And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process.”

Find Love Live airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

READ NEXT: Whoopi Goldberg’s House: Where She & Her Daughter Call Home